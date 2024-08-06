Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for August 6

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 30 to August 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Taramore Adult Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Tinney Place Pool
|100
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|100
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Annecy Pool
|100
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|100
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Brentwood Traditions HOA
|100
|9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Chardonnay Pool
|96
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|96
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Avalon Pool
|98
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hunterwood Estates Pool
|96
|2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Buckingham Park Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|100
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|100
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|94
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|96
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|96
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|98
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Echelon Pool
|96
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|96
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
