Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for August 6

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 30 to August 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Taramore Kiddie Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Taramore Adult Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Tinney Place Pool 100 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 100 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Annecy Pool 100 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 98 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Avalon Kiddie Pool 100 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Brentwood Traditions HOA 100 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Millview Swim Club Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Chardonnay Pool 96 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 96 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 98 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Avalon Pool 98 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hunterwood Estates Pool 96 2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Buckingham Park Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 100 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 100 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 96 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Ivy Glen Pool 96 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 River Rest Condominiums Pool 98 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Echelon Pool 96 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 96 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email