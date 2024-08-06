Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for August 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 30 to August 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Taramore Kiddie Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Taramore Adult Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Tinney Place Pool1002301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool1002301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Annecy Pool1001064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool984206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Avalon Kiddie Pool100154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Brentwood Traditions HOA1009033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Millview Swim Club Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Chardonnay Pool969004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool969004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool984207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Avalon Pool98154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hunterwood Estates Pool962128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Buckingham Park Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool982128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool100806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Courtyard By Marriott Pool100103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites94111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool96130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Ivy Glen Pool964030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
River Rest Condominiums Pool98211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Echelon Pool962001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood96206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here