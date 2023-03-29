Health Inspections: WCS School Cafeteria Scores for March 29, 2023

Here are health scores from county schools. Listed are all schools in the Williamson County Schools (WCS) district. Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Click here for more health scores.
WCS Cafeteria Scores
|SCHOOLS
|SCORE / FOLLOW UP
|DATE
Elementary
|Allendale Elementary
|100
|2/7/2023
|Amanda H. North Elementary
|Arrington Elementary
|Bethesda Elementary
|100
|9/27/2022
|Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
|100
|3/24/2023
|Clovercroft Elementary
|100
|1/24/2023
|College Grove Elementary
|100
|9/19/2022
|Creekside Elementary
|100
|2/10/2023
|Crockett Elementary
|100
|3/21/2023
|Edmondson Elementary
|100
|3/27/2023
|Fairview Elementary
|100
|9/23/2022
|Grassland Elementary
|100
|3/6/2023
|Heritage Elementary
|95 / 100
|3/2/2023
|Hunters Bend Elementary
|95
|3/20/2023
|Jordan Elementary
|100
|2/14/2023
|Kenrose Elementary
|95 / 100
|2/3/2023
|Lipscomb Elementary
|100
|2/10/2023
|Longview Elementary
|100
|2/6/2023
|Mill Creek Elementary
|100
|3/9/2023
|Nolensville Elementary
|100
|3/7/2023
|Oak View Elementary
|99
|3/20/2023
|Pearre Creek Elementary
|100
|2/10/2023
|Scales Elementary
|100
|3/2/2023
|Sunset Elementary
|100
|3/20/2023
|Thompson's Station Elementary
|100
|10/25/2022
|Trinity Elementary
|100
|1/23/2023
|Walnut Grove Elementary
|99
|3/1/2023
|Westwood Elementary
|100
|8/15/2022
|Winstead Elementary
|100
|3/28/2023
Middle Schools
|Brentwood Middle
|100
|3/6/2023
|Fairview Middle
|100
|9/13/2022
|Grassland Middle
|99
|3/7/2023
|Heritage Middle
|94 / 99
|2/28/2023
|Legacy Middle
|100
|3/20/2023
|Mill Creek Middle
|100
|3/9/2023
|Hillsboro School
|100
|9/29/2022
|Page Middle
|100
|2/23/2023
|Spring Station Middle
|99
|2/3/2023
|Sunset Middle
|100
|3/20/2023
|Thompson's Station Middle
|100
|10/25/2022
|Woodland Middle
|100
|3/21/2023
High Schools
|Brentwood High
|100
|2/28/2023
|Centennial High
|100
|3/23/2023
|Fairview High
|100
|10/6/2022
|Franklin High
|90 / 100
|3/27/2023
|Independence High
|99
|3/27/2023
|Nolensville High
|100
|3/23/2023
|Page High
|100
|2/6/2023
|Ravenwood High
|100
|2/9/2023
|Renaissance High
|100
|4/21/2022
|Summit High
|100
|10/24/2022
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.