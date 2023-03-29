Health Inspections: WCS School Cafeteria Scores for March 29, 2023

Health inspection Scores

Here are health scores from county schools. Listed are all schools in the Williamson County Schools (WCS) district. Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.  Click here for more health scores.

WCS Cafeteria Scores

SCHOOLSSCORE / FOLLOW UPDATE

Elementary
Allendale Elementary1002/7/2023
Amanda H. North Elementary
Arrington Elementary
Bethesda Elementary1009/27/2022
Chapman’s Retreat Elementary1003/24/2023
Clovercroft Elementary1001/24/2023
College Grove Elementary1009/19/2022
Creekside Elementary1002/10/2023
Crockett Elementary1003/21/2023
Edmondson Elementary1003/27/2023
Fairview Elementary1009/23/2022
Grassland Elementary1003/6/2023
Heritage Elementary95 / 1003/2/2023
Hunters Bend Elementary953/20/2023
Jordan Elementary1002/14/2023
Kenrose Elementary95 / 1002/3/2023
Lipscomb Elementary1002/10/2023
Longview Elementary1002/6/2023
Mill Creek Elementary1003/9/2023
Nolensville Elementary1003/7/2023
Oak View Elementary993/20/2023
Pearre Creek Elementary1002/10/2023
Scales Elementary1003/2/2023
Sunset Elementary1003/20/2023
Thompson's Station Elementary10010/25/2022
Trinity Elementary1001/23/2023
Walnut Grove Elementary993/1/2023
Westwood Elementary1008/15/2022
Winstead Elementary1003/28/2023

Middle Schools
Brentwood Middle1003/6/2023
Fairview Middle1009/13/2022
Grassland Middle993/7/2023
Heritage Middle94 / 992/28/2023
Legacy Middle1003/20/2023
Mill Creek Middle1003/9/2023
Hillsboro School1009/29/2022
Page Middle1002/23/2023
Spring Station Middle992/3/2023
Sunset Middle1003/20/2023
Thompson's Station Middle10010/25/2022
Woodland Middle1003/21/2023

High Schools
Brentwood High1002/28/2023
Centennial High1003/23/2023
Fairview High10010/6/2022
Franklin High90 / 1003/27/2023
Independence High993/27/2023
Nolensville High1003/23/2023
Page High1002/6/2023
Ravenwood High1002/9/2023
Renaissance High1004/21/2022
Summit High10010/24/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

