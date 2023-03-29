Health Inspections: WCS School Cafeteria Scores for March 29, 2023

Here are health scores from county schools. Listed are all schools in the Williamson County Schools (WCS) district. Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Click here for more health scores.

WCS Cafeteria Scores

SCHOOLS SCORE / FOLLOW UP DATE Elementary Allendale Elementary 100 2/7/2023 Amanda H. North Elementary Arrington Elementary Bethesda Elementary 100 9/27/2022 Chapman’s Retreat Elementary 100 3/24/2023 Clovercroft Elementary 100 1/24/2023 College Grove Elementary 100 9/19/2022 Creekside Elementary 100 2/10/2023 Crockett Elementary 100 3/21/2023 Edmondson Elementary 100 3/27/2023 Fairview Elementary 100 9/23/2022 Grassland Elementary 100 3/6/2023 Heritage Elementary 95 / 100 3/2/2023 Hunters Bend Elementary 95 3/20/2023 Jordan Elementary 100 2/14/2023 Kenrose Elementary 95 / 100 2/3/2023 Lipscomb Elementary 100 2/10/2023 Longview Elementary 100 2/6/2023 Mill Creek Elementary 100 3/9/2023 Nolensville Elementary 100 3/7/2023 Oak View Elementary 99 3/20/2023 Pearre Creek Elementary 100 2/10/2023 Scales Elementary 100 3/2/2023 Sunset Elementary 100 3/20/2023 Thompson's Station Elementary 100 10/25/2022 Trinity Elementary 100 1/23/2023 Walnut Grove Elementary 99 3/1/2023 Westwood Elementary 100 8/15/2022 Winstead Elementary 100 3/28/2023 Middle Schools Brentwood Middle 100 3/6/2023 Fairview Middle 100 9/13/2022 Grassland Middle 99 3/7/2023 Heritage Middle 94 / 99 2/28/2023 Legacy Middle 100 3/20/2023 Mill Creek Middle 100 3/9/2023 Hillsboro School 100 9/29/2022 Page Middle 100 2/23/2023 Spring Station Middle 99 2/3/2023 Sunset Middle 100 3/20/2023 Thompson's Station Middle 100 10/25/2022 Woodland Middle 100 3/21/2023 High Schools Brentwood High 100 2/28/2023 Centennial High 100 3/23/2023 Fairview High 100 10/6/2022 Franklin High 90 / 100 3/27/2023 Independence High 99 3/27/2023 Nolensville High 100 3/23/2023 Page High 100 2/6/2023 Ravenwood High 100 2/9/2023 Renaissance High 100 4/21/2022 Summit High 100 10/24/2022

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.