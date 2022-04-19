Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for April 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 18, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

FoodAddressDateScore / Follow-Up
AMC Theatre2068 Crossings Cir6/4/2021100
Amigo's Mexican Grill1025 Crossings Blvd12/16/202199
Arby's1070 Crossing Circle3/14/202294 / 99
BoomBozz Pizza2044 Crossings Blvd3/21/2022100
Buffalo Wild Wings1018 Crossings Blvd4/7/202299
Chili's2000 Crossings Cir4/6/202293 /
Costa Vida2014 Crossings Blvd Ste 1003/24/202289 / 99
Cracker Barrel2020 Crossings Cir3/21/2022100
Firehouse Subs1000 Crossings Blvd5/6/201999
Five Guys1092 Crossing Circle11/5/2021100
Fulin's1009 Crossings Blvd12/1/202196
Hampton Inn2052 Crossings Blvd1/24/2022100
Jet's Pizza1021 Crossings Blvd12/7/2021100
Jonathan's Grille2056 Crossings Blvd4/1/2022100
Logan's Roadhouse2008 Crossings Cir11/22/2021100
LongHorn Steakhouse2040 Crossings Blvd12/9/202198
Moe's Southwest Grill1001 Crossings Blvd3/21/2022100
Olive Garden1098 Crossings Blvd12/22/202195 / 100
Panda Express2004 Crossings Blvd12/7/2021100
Panera Bread2012 Crossings Blvd Suite A11/5/2021100
Red Robin2032 Crossings Cir11/16/202198
Starbucks1058 Crossings Cir4/1/2022100
Sweet CeCe's1005 Crossings Blvd6/7/202193 / 100
Target1033 Crossings Blvd12/13/202192
Tropical Smoothie Cafe1017 Crossings Blvd4/1/2022100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

