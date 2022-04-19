Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for April 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 18, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food Address Date Score / Follow-Up AMC Theatre 2068 Crossings Cir 6/4/2021 100 Amigo's Mexican Grill 1025 Crossings Blvd 12/16/2021 99 Arby's 1070 Crossing Circle 3/14/2022 94 / 99 BoomBozz Pizza 2044 Crossings Blvd 3/21/2022 100 Buffalo Wild Wings 1018 Crossings Blvd 4/7/2022 99 Chili's 2000 Crossings Cir 4/6/2022 93 / Costa Vida 2014 Crossings Blvd Ste 100 3/24/2022 89 / 99 Cracker Barrel 2020 Crossings Cir 3/21/2022 100 Firehouse Subs 1000 Crossings Blvd 5/6/2019 99 Five Guys 1092 Crossing Circle 11/5/2021 100 Fulin's 1009 Crossings Blvd 12/1/2021 96 Hampton Inn 2052 Crossings Blvd 1/24/2022 100 Jet's Pizza 1021 Crossings Blvd 12/7/2021 100 Jonathan's Grille 2056 Crossings Blvd 4/1/2022 100 Logan's Roadhouse 2008 Crossings Cir 11/22/2021 100 LongHorn Steakhouse 2040 Crossings Blvd 12/9/2021 98 Moe's Southwest Grill 1001 Crossings Blvd 3/21/2022 100 Olive Garden 1098 Crossings Blvd 12/22/2021 95 / 100 Panda Express 2004 Crossings Blvd 12/7/2021 100 Panera Bread 2012 Crossings Blvd Suite A 11/5/2021 100 Red Robin 2032 Crossings Cir 11/16/2021 98 Starbucks 1058 Crossings Cir 4/1/2022 100 Sweet CeCe's 1005 Crossings Blvd 6/7/2021 93 / 100 Target 1033 Crossings Blvd 12/13/2021 92 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1017 Crossings Blvd 4/1/2022 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.