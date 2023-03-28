Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Westhaven March 28

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of March 28, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScoreAddressDate
Ching Asian Bistro70 / 92188 Front St #1043/9/2023
Coal Town Pizza and Public House94187 Front St Suite 103B2/23/2023
High Brow Cofee & Tea100188 Front Street STE 1021/26/2023
Kroger80411 Whitman Rd3/14/2023
Oscar's Taco Shop100188 Front Street STE 1141/26/2023
Pool Cafe At Westhaven100401 Cheltenham Ave.7/21/2021
Scout's Pub100158 Front St #12011/28/2022
Sweethaven1001015 Westhaven Blvd2/10/2023
Westhaven Academy Daycare Food100114 Prospect Ave.2/10/2023
Westhaven Golf Club Bar1004000 Golf Club Lane3/3/2023
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen994000 Golf Club Lane2/23/2023
Westhaven Turn Grill984000 Golf Club Lane2/23/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

