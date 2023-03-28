Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Westhaven March 28

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of March 28, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Score Address Date Ching Asian Bistro 70 / 92 188 Front St #104 3/9/2023 Coal Town Pizza and Public House 94 187 Front St Suite 103B 2/23/2023 High Brow Cofee & Tea 100 188 Front Street STE 102 1/26/2023 Kroger 80 411 Whitman Rd 3/14/2023 Oscar's Taco Shop 100 188 Front Street STE 114 1/26/2023 Pool Cafe At Westhaven 100 401 Cheltenham Ave. 7/21/2021 Scout's Pub 100 158 Front St #120 11/28/2022 Sweethaven 100 1015 Westhaven Blvd 2/10/2023 Westhaven Academy Daycare Food 100 114 Prospect Ave. 2/10/2023 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 100 4000 Golf Club Lane 3/3/2023 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 99 4000 Golf Club Lane 2/23/2023 Westhaven Turn Grill 98 4000 Golf Club Lane 2/23/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.