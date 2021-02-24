Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Westhaven Feb. 23

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of February 23, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceAddressDateScore
Ching Asian Bistro188 Front St #1046/16/202099
Front Street Tavern158 Front St #10012/15/202099
High Brow Cofee & Tea188 Front Street STE 10212/21/2020100
Kate and Lulu’s Kitchen158 Front St #11010/29/2020100
Kroger411 Whitman Rd9/2/202070
Oscar's Taco Shop188 Front Street STE 11412/21/2020100
Pool Cafe At Westhaven401 Cheltenham Ave.6/16/2020100
Scout's Pub158 Front St #12012/15/2020100
Sweethaven1015 Westhaven Blvd7/29/2020100
Westhaven Academy Daycare Food114 Prospect Ave.12/28/2020100
Westhaven Golf Club Bar4000 Golf Club Lane9/24/202098
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen4000 Golf Club Lane9/24/2020100
Westhaven Turn Grill4000 Golf Club Lane9/24/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

