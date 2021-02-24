Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Westhaven Feb. 23

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of February 23, 2021. Click here for more health scores.
|Food Service
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Ching Asian Bistro
|188 Front St #104
|6/16/2020
|99
|Front Street Tavern
|158 Front St #100
|12/15/2020
|99
|High Brow Cofee & Tea
|188 Front Street STE 102
|12/21/2020
|100
|Kate and Lulu’s Kitchen
|158 Front St #110
|10/29/2020
|100
|Kroger
|411 Whitman Rd
|9/2/2020
|70
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|188 Front Street STE 114
|12/21/2020
|100
|Pool Cafe At Westhaven
|401 Cheltenham Ave.
|6/16/2020
|100
|Scout's Pub
|158 Front St #120
|12/15/2020
|100
|Sweethaven
|1015 Westhaven Blvd
|7/29/2020
|100
|Westhaven Academy Daycare Food
|114 Prospect Ave.
|12/28/2020
|100
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|4000 Golf Club Lane
|9/24/2020
|98
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|4000 Golf Club Lane
|9/24/2020
|100
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|4000 Golf Club Lane
|9/24/2020
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.