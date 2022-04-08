Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Westhaven April 8

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of April 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Address Date Score Ching Asian Bistro 188 Front St #104 12/14/2021 100 Coal Town Pizza and Public House 187 Front St Suite 103B 7/21/2021 100 High Brow Cofee & Tea 188 Front Street STE 102 8/19/2021 100 Kroger 411 Whitman Rd 9/1/2021 90 Oscar's Taco Shop 188 Front Street STE 114 9/23/2021 100 Pool Cafe At Westhaven 401 Cheltenham Ave. 7/21/2021 100 Scout's Pub 158 Front St #120 12/3/2021 100 Sweethaven 1015 Westhaven Blvd 8/26/2021 100 Westhaven Academy Daycare Food 114 Prospect Ave. 2/24/2022 100 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 4000 Golf Club Lane 11/19/2021 100 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 4000 Golf Club Lane 11/19/2021 100 Westhaven Turn Grill 4000 Golf Club Lane 11/19/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.