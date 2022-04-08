Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Westhaven April 8

By
Michael Carpenter
-
coal town pizza new
Photo from Coal Town Pizza Facebook

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Westhaven Neighborhood in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of April 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceAddressDateScore
Ching Asian Bistro188 Front St #10412/14/2021100
Coal Town Pizza and Public House187 Front St Suite 103B7/21/2021100
High Brow Cofee & Tea188 Front Street STE 1028/19/2021100
Kroger411 Whitman Rd9/1/202190
Oscar's Taco Shop188 Front Street STE 1149/23/2021100
Pool Cafe At Westhaven401 Cheltenham Ave.7/21/2021100
Scout's Pub158 Front St #12012/3/2021100
Sweethaven1015 Westhaven Blvd8/26/2021100
Westhaven Academy Daycare Food114 Prospect Ave.2/24/2022100
Westhaven Golf Club Bar4000 Golf Club Lane11/19/2021100
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen4000 Golf Club Lane11/19/2021100
Westhaven Turn Grill4000 Golf Club Lane11/19/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here