Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Downtown Columbia for June 7, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat and drink in Downtown Columbia as of June 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.
|Food
|Score / Follow Up
|Address
|Date
|A Balloon Shop
|100
|27 Public Square
|1/18/2022
|Asgard Brewing Co
|100
|104 E 5th St
|3/2/2022
|Autumn Cut the Cheese
|100
|108 W 7th St 3rd Floor
|5/13/2022
|Bad Idea Brewing
|100
|307 W 11th St #6
|10/11/2021
|Barino Italian
|95 / 100
|1018 S Garden St
|2/9/2022
|Big Shake’s
|100
|822 S Main St
|12/6/2021
|BriarWorks USA
|100
|511 N Main St
|9/17/2021
|Buck and Board
|100
|109 E 6th St
|9/30/2021
|Hattie Jane’s Creamery
|100
|16 Public Square
|4/8/2022
|Lime & Loaf
|100
|510 N Garden St Suite H
|4/4/2022
|Little Juice Company
|100
|510 N Garden St
|4/25/2022
|Los Potros
|100
|1005 S Main St
|2/14/2022
|Mama Mila’s
|100
|1200 S Garden St
|2/4/2022
|Marcy Jo’s Muletown
|99
|105 E. 6th Street
|2/4/2022
|Muletown Coffee
|100
|23 Public Square
|3/30/2022
|Ollie and Finn’s Counter
|100
|307 W 11th St Columbia Arts Building
|12/8/2021
|Pie Sensations
|95 / 100
|26 Public Square
|12/6/2021
|Puckett’s Grocery
|100
|15 Public Square
|2/9/2022
|Red 7 Pizza
|99
|319 W 7th St
|1/12/2022
|Southern Tre Steak House
|98 / 100
|117 W 7th St
|3/17/2022
|Square Market & Cafe
|98
|36 Public Square
|4/11/2022
|Taps Off Main
|100
|100 W 7th St
|6/14/2021
|The Cranky Yankee
|100
|100 W 5th St
|3/2/2022
|Tuck’s Place
|98
|102 Depot St
|4/12/2022
|Vanh Dy’s Asian Streak
|100
|814 S Main St
|5/12/2022
|Vintage Winery
|100
|616 N Main St
|12/16/2021
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.