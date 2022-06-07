Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Downtown Columbia for June 7, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat and drink in Downtown Columbia as of June 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food Score / Follow Up Address Date A Balloon Shop 100 27 Public Square 1/18/2022 Asgard Brewing Co 100 104 E 5th St 3/2/2022 Autumn Cut the Cheese 100 108 W 7th St 3rd Floor 5/13/2022 Bad Idea Brewing 100 307 W 11th St #6 10/11/2021 Barino Italian 95 / 100 1018 S Garden St 2/9/2022 Big Shake’s 100 822 S Main St 12/6/2021 BriarWorks USA 100 511 N Main St 9/17/2021 Buck and Board 100 109 E 6th St 9/30/2021 Hattie Jane’s Creamery 100 16 Public Square 4/8/2022 Lime & Loaf 100 510 N Garden St Suite H 4/4/2022 Little Juice Company 100 510 N Garden St 4/25/2022 Los Potros 100 1005 S Main St 2/14/2022 Mama Mila’s 100 1200 S Garden St 2/4/2022 Marcy Jo’s Muletown 99 105 E. 6th Street 2/4/2022 Muletown Coffee 100 23 Public Square 3/30/2022 Ollie and Finn’s Counter 100 307 W 11th St Columbia Arts Building 12/8/2021 Pie Sensations 95 / 100 26 Public Square 12/6/2021 Puckett’s Grocery 100 15 Public Square 2/9/2022 Red 7 Pizza 99 319 W 7th St 1/12/2022 Southern Tre Steak House 98 / 100 117 W 7th St 3/17/2022 Square Market & Cafe 98 36 Public Square 4/11/2022 Taps Off Main 100 100 W 7th St 6/14/2021 The Cranky Yankee 100 100 W 5th St 3/2/2022 Tuck’s Place 98 102 Depot St 4/12/2022 Vanh Dy’s Asian Streak 100 814 S Main St 5/12/2022 Vintage Winery 100 616 N Main St 12/16/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.