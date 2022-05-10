Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for May 10, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of May 9, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

FoodScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen95 / 1005000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 1153/30/2022
Chick-fil-A100203 Lathram Lane2/10/2022
Coffee and Coconuts92 / 974000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1203/17/2022
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen1007101 Berry Farms Crossing9/14/2021
Holiday Inn Express1007100 Berry Farms Crossing9/9/2021
McDonald's1001003 Village Plains Blvd8/16/2021
No. 1 Chinese985000 Hughes12/3/2021
Panda Express1002430 Goose Creek Bypass8/23/2021
Publix775021 Hughes Crossing2/16/2022
Residence Inn by Marriott1008078 Berry Farms Crossing3/31/2022
Sonic973021 Captain Freeman Pkwy3/17/2022
Soulshine Pizza Factory1004021 Hughes Crossing Ste 2013/17/2022
Tito's Mexican Restaurant1004001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1112/10/2022
Twice Daily927001 Berry Farms Crossing11/18/2021
UMI Japanese restaurant994000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1003/31/2022
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 1008/19/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

