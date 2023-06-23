Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for June 23, 2023

Photo from Benchmark Sports Pub

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of June 22, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen985000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 1152/13/2023
Biscuit LoveComing Soon
Chick-fil-A95 / 97203 Lathram Lane2/13/2023
Cookie FixComing Soon
Edley's Bar-B-Que97501 Sara Avalyn Berry Lane6/5/2023
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen997101 Berry Farms Crossing1/17/2023
Holiday Inn Express1007100 Berry Farms Crossing2/8/2023
Honest Coffee90 974000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1201/31/2023
Ludlow & PrimeComing Soon
McDonald's96 / 981003 Village Plains Blvd12/20/2022
No. 1 Chinese92 / 975000 Hughes5/24/2023
Panda Express1002430 Goose Creek Bypass3/7/2023
Publix975021 Hughes Crossing9/23/2022
Residence Inn by Marriott888078 Berry Farms Crossing1/20/2023
Sonic1003021 Captain Freeman Pkwy5/8/2023
Soulshine Pizza Factory974021 Hughes Crossing Ste 2014/4/2023
Taziki's3100 Village Plains Blvd., Suite 100
Tito's Mexican Restaurant89 / 994001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1113/7/2023
Twice Daily967001 Berry Farms Crossing1/11/2023
UMI Japanese restaurant1004000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1003/27/2023
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 1002/13/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

