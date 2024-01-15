Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for Jan.15, 2024

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of January 15, 2024. Click here for more health scores.
|Food Service
|Score / Follow Up
|Address
|Date
|Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen
|92 / 97
|5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 115
|9/28/2023
|Biscuit Love
|99
|3100 Village Plains Blvd, Suite 130
|1/10/2024
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|203 Lathram Lane
|9/28/2023
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120
|11/20/2023
|Edley's Bar-B-Que
|98
|501 Sara Avalyn Berry Lane
|11/21/2023
|Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen
|99
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing
|1/17/2023
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing
|2/8/2023
|Honest Coffee
|94 / 99
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 120
|8/15/2023
|Ludlow & Prime
|Coming Soon
|McDonald's
|99
|1003 Village Plains Blvd
|10/19/2023
|No. 1 Chinese
|97
|5000 Hughes
|12/15/2023
|Panda Express
|100
|2430 Goose Creek Bypass
|10/11/2023
|Publix
|75
|5021 Hughes Crossing
|9/12/2023
|Residence Inn by Marriott
|96
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing
|11/14/2023
|Sonic
|98
|3021 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|10/10/2023
|Soulshine Pizza Factory
|86 / 96
|4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201
|10/19/2023
|Taziki's
|99
|3100 Village Plains Blvd., Suite 100
|11/20/2023
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant
|91 / 96
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111
|9/28/2023
|Twice Daily
|92
|7001 Berry Farms Crossing
|9/13/2023
|UMI Japanese restaurant
|96
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100
|12/13/2023
|Whit's Frozen Custard
|100
|4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100
|2/13/2023
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.