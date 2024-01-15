Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for Jan.15, 2024

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of January 15, 2024. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Score / Follow Up Address Date Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen 92 / 97 5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 115 9/28/2023 Biscuit Love 99 3100 Village Plains Blvd, Suite 130 1/10/2024 Chick-fil-A 100 203 Lathram Lane 9/28/2023 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 11/20/2023 Edley's Bar-B-Que 98 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Lane 11/21/2023 Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen 99 7101 Berry Farms Crossing 1/17/2023 Holiday Inn Express 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing 2/8/2023 Honest Coffee 94 / 99 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 120 8/15/2023 Ludlow & Prime Coming Soon McDonald's 99 1003 Village Plains Blvd 10/19/2023 No. 1 Chinese 97 5000 Hughes 12/15/2023 Panda Express 100 2430 Goose Creek Bypass 10/11/2023 Publix 75 5021 Hughes Crossing 9/12/2023 Residence Inn by Marriott 96 8078 Berry Farms Crossing 11/14/2023 Sonic 98 3021 Captain Freeman Pkwy 10/10/2023 Soulshine Pizza Factory 86 / 96 4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201 10/19/2023 Taziki's 99 3100 Village Plains Blvd., Suite 100 11/20/2023 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 91 / 96 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 9/28/2023 Twice Daily 92 7001 Berry Farms Crossing 9/13/2023 UMI Japanese restaurant 96 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 12/13/2023 Whit's Frozen Custard 100 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 2/13/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.