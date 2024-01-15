Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for Jan.15, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of January 15, 2024. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen92 / 975000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 1159/28/2023
Biscuit Love993100 Village Plains Blvd, Suite 1301/10/2024
Chick-fil-A100203 Lathram Lane9/28/2023
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 12011/20/2023
Edley's Bar-B-Que98501 Sara Avalyn Berry Lane11/21/2023
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen997101 Berry Farms Crossing1/17/2023
Holiday Inn Express1007100 Berry Farms Crossing2/8/2023
Honest Coffee94 / 994000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1208/15/2023
Ludlow & PrimeComing Soon
McDonald's991003 Village Plains Blvd10/19/2023
No. 1 Chinese975000 Hughes12/15/2023
Panda Express1002430 Goose Creek Bypass10/11/2023
Publix755021 Hughes Crossing9/12/2023
Residence Inn by Marriott968078 Berry Farms Crossing11/14/2023
Sonic983021 Captain Freeman Pkwy10/10/2023
Soulshine Pizza Factory86 / 964021 Hughes Crossing Ste 20110/19/2023
Taziki's993100 Village Plains Blvd., Suite 10011/20/2023
Tito's Mexican Restaurant91 / 964001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1119/28/2023
Twice Daily927001 Berry Farms Crossing9/13/2023
UMI Japanese restaurant964000 Hughes Crossing ste. 10012/13/2023
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 1002/13/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

