Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for December 7, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of December 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Score / Follow Up Address Date Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen 97 5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 115 11/21/2022 Chick-fil-A 95 203 Lathram Lane 8/24/2022 Honest Coffee Roasters 91 / 96 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 120 7/29/2022 Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing 9/14/2021 Holiday Inn Express 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing 9/9/2021 McDonald's 99 1003 Village Plains Blvd 5/17/2022 No. 1 Chinese 100 5000 Hughes 5/24/2022 Panda Express 100 2430 Goose Creek Bypass 6/2/2022 Publix 97 5021 Hughes Crossing 9/23/2022 Residence Inn by Marriott 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing 3/31/2022 Sonic 98 3021 Captain Freeman Pkwy 11/16/2022 Soulshine Pizza Factory 100 4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201 11/16/2022 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 100 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 10/4/2022 Twice Daily 70 7001 Berry Farms Crossing 6/29/2022 UMI Japanese restaurant 99 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 11/16/2022 Whit's Frozen Custard 100 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 12/5/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.