Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for December 7, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of December 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen975000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 11511/21/2022
Chick-fil-A95203 Lathram Lane8/24/2022
Honest Coffee Roasters91 / 964000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1207/29/2022
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen1007101 Berry Farms Crossing9/14/2021
Holiday Inn Express1007100 Berry Farms Crossing9/9/2021
McDonald's991003 Village Plains Blvd5/17/2022
No. 1 Chinese1005000 Hughes5/24/2022
Panda Express1002430 Goose Creek Bypass6/2/2022
Publix975021 Hughes Crossing9/23/2022
Residence Inn by Marriott1008078 Berry Farms Crossing3/31/2022
Sonic983021 Captain Freeman Pkwy11/16/2022
Soulshine Pizza Factory1004021 Hughes Crossing Ste 20111/16/2022
Tito's Mexican Restaurant1004001 Hughes Crossing Ste 11110/4/2022
Twice Daily707001 Berry Farms Crossing6/29/2022
UMI Japanese restaurant994000 Hughes Crossing ste. 10011/16/2022
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 10012/5/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

