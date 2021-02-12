Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for February 12, 2021

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.

Store Address Inspection Date Score Boombozz Craft Pizza 2044 Crossings Blvd 10/14/2020 100 Domino's Pizza 3012 Longford Dr. 12/01/2020 97 Domino's Pizza 5407 Main St Ste 104 10/28/2020 100 Frankie's Pizza 100 Kedron Pkwy 12/08/2020 99 Froggy & Jeffros 4910 Port Royal Rd 12/08/2020 97 Grecian Pizzeria 2003 Wall St 11/06/2020 98 Jet's Pizza 1021 Crossings Blvd 12/15/2020 100 Jonathan's Grille 2056 Crossings Blvd 02/05/2021 94 Little Caesars Pizza 4886 Port Royal Rd. Suite 170 02/01/2021 94 Marco's Pizza 3015 Belshire Village Dr. Suite 116 10/27/2020 100 Nelly's Italian Cafe 5441 Main St. 01/14/2021 100 Papa John's Pizza 5228 Main St. 01/25/2021 100 Papa Murphy's 4826 Main St Suite 6 Pizza Hut 5000 Spedale Ct. 09/30/2020 100 Pizzabaker 4920 Port Royal Rd 08/24/2020 99 Viking Pizza Company 3525 Kedron Rd. 05/12/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.