Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for February 12, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo by Nelly's Italian Cafe

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
Boombozz Craft Pizza2044 Crossings Blvd10/14/2020100
Domino's Pizza3012 Longford Dr.12/01/202097
Domino's Pizza5407 Main St Ste 10410/28/2020100
Frankie's Pizza100 Kedron Pkwy12/08/202099
Froggy & Jeffros4910 Port Royal Rd12/08/202097
Grecian Pizzeria2003 Wall St11/06/202098
Jet's Pizza1021 Crossings Blvd12/15/2020100
Jonathan's Grille2056 Crossings Blvd02/05/202194
Little Caesars Pizza4886 Port Royal Rd. Suite 17002/01/202194
Marco's Pizza3015 Belshire Village Dr. Suite 11610/27/2020100
Nelly's Italian Cafe5441 Main St.01/14/2021100
Papa John's Pizza5228 Main St.01/25/2021100
Papa Murphy's4826 Main St Suite 6
Pizza Hut5000 Spedale Ct.09/30/2020100
Pizzabaker4920 Port Royal Rd08/24/202099
Viking Pizza Company3525 Kedron Rd.05/12/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

