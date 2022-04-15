Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

Store Address Date Score Boombozz Craft Pizza 2044 Crossings Blvd 3/21/2022 100 Domino's Pizza 3012 Longford Dr. 1/20/2022 100 Domino's Pizza 5407 Main St Ste 104 2/15/2022 100 Frankie's Pizza 100 Kedron Pkwy 11/30/2021 95 Grecian Pizzeria 2003 Wall St 3/3/2022 96 Jet's Pizza 1021 Crossings Blvd 12/7/2021 100 Little Caesars Pizza 4886 Port Royal Rd. Suite 170 3/25/2022 97 Marco's Pizza 3015 Belshire Village Dr. Suite 116 5/28/2021 100 Nelly's Italian Cafe 5441 Main St. 1/14/2022 100 Papa John's Pizza 5228 Main St. 1/11/2022 99 Papa Murphy's 4826 Main St Suite 6 Pizza Hut 5000 Spedale Ct. 3/4/2022 100 Salvo's Family Pizza 2078 Wall St Viking Pizza Company 3525 Kedron Rd. 11/30/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.