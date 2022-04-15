Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Boombozz Craft Pizza
|2044 Crossings Blvd
|3/21/2022
|100
|Domino's Pizza
|3012 Longford Dr.
|1/20/2022
|100
|Domino's Pizza
|5407 Main St Ste 104
|2/15/2022
|100
|Frankie's Pizza
|100 Kedron Pkwy
|11/30/2021
|95
|Grecian Pizzeria
|2003 Wall St
|3/3/2022
|96
|Jet's Pizza
|1021 Crossings Blvd
|12/7/2021
|100
|Little Caesars Pizza
|4886 Port Royal Rd. Suite 170
|3/25/2022
|97
|Marco's Pizza
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. Suite 116
|5/28/2021
|100
|Nelly's Italian Cafe
|5441 Main St.
|1/14/2022
|100
|Papa John's Pizza
|5228 Main St.
|1/11/2022
|99
|Papa Murphy's
|4826 Main St Suite 6
|Pizza Hut
|5000 Spedale Ct.
|3/4/2022
|100
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|2078 Wall St
|Viking Pizza Company
|3525 Kedron Rd.
|11/30/2021
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.