Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

StoreAddressDateScore
Boombozz Craft Pizza2044 Crossings Blvd3/21/2022100
Domino's Pizza3012 Longford Dr.1/20/2022100
Domino's Pizza5407 Main St Ste 1042/15/2022100
Frankie's Pizza100 Kedron Pkwy11/30/202195
Grecian Pizzeria2003 Wall St3/3/202296
Jet's Pizza1021 Crossings Blvd12/7/2021100
Little Caesars Pizza4886 Port Royal Rd. Suite 1703/25/202297
Marco's Pizza3015 Belshire Village Dr. Suite 1165/28/2021100
Nelly's Italian Cafe5441 Main St.1/14/2022100
Papa John's Pizza5228 Main St.1/11/202299
Papa Murphy's4826 Main St Suite 6
Pizza Hut5000 Spedale Ct.3/4/2022100
Salvo's Family Pizza2078 Wall St
Viking Pizza Company3525 Kedron Rd.11/30/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

