Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Nolensville for April 15, 2022

Amico's New York Pizza
These are the scores for pizza joints in Nolensville, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

StoreAddressDateScore
Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant7177 Nolensville Rd Suite 6A3/10/2022100
Marco's Pizza7180 Nolensville Rd Suite 1H8/26/2021100
Papa John's Pizza305 Sheldon Valley Dr8/27/2021100
Pizza Hut7240 Nolensville Rd Suite 1039/29/202195

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

