Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for June 22, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
pizza befunky

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of June 21, 2023. Read more local health inspections here!

StoreScoreAddressDate
Basil Garden Pizza89 / 991800 Carothers Pkwy #52/8/2023
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza991550 W McEwen Dr #104/12/2023
Buca di Beppo93 / 971722 Galleria Blvd5/1/2023
California Pizza Kitchen90 / 951800 Galleria Blvd4/11/2023
Chuck E. Cheese983073 Mallory Ln9/16/2022
Coal Town Pizza94187 Front St. Suite 11032/23/2023
Culaccino Italian Restaurant85 / 97104 E Main St5/11/2023
Domino's Pizza91 / 100400 Downs Blvd Ste 1003/16/2023
Domino's Pizza1009040 Carothers Pkwy # 1059/14/2022
Fayzano's Pizza83 / 98116 N Royal Oak blvd5/18/2023
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria983046 Columbia Ave9/8/2021
Hungry Howie's Pizza1009200 Carothers Pkwy8/26/2022
Jet's Pizza991400 Liberty Pike #4001/9/2023
Jet's Pizza991110 Hillsboro Rd2/7/2023
Little Caesars Pizza92 / 974091 Mallory Ln Suite 11511/9/2022
Marco's Pizza994115 Mallory Ln1/10/2023
Marco's Pizza992020 Fieldstone Pkwy #6001/11/2023
Mellow Mushroom93 / 100317 Main St #1005/11/2023
Mineo's Pizza & Wings330 Mayfield Dr A-11
Nashville Pizza Company85 / 972176 Hillsboro Rd #1061/19/2023
North Italia994041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 1001/26/2023
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom86 / 96440 Cool Springs Blvd3/10/2023
Papa John's Pizza1003021 Mallory Ln10/26/2022
Papa John's Pizza1001010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 1542/14/2023
Papa Murphy's109 Del Rio Pike #101
Pieology Pizzeria100346 Main St2/9/2022
Pizza Hut1003046 Columbia Ave #1151/18/2023
Pizza Twist981935 Mallory Ln Suite 2003/16/2023
Sal's Family Pizza91 / 96595 Hillsboro Rd #3112/7/2023
Sbarro991800 Galleria Blvd3/15/2023
Soulshine Pizza Factory974021 Hughes Crossing #1014/4/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here