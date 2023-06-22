Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for June 22, 2023

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of June 21, 2023. Read more local health inspections here!

Store Score Address Date Basil Garden Pizza 89 / 99 1800 Carothers Pkwy #5 2/8/2023 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza 99 1550 W McEwen Dr #10 4/12/2023 Buca di Beppo 93 / 97 1722 Galleria Blvd 5/1/2023 California Pizza Kitchen 90 / 95 1800 Galleria Blvd 4/11/2023 Chuck E. Cheese 98 3073 Mallory Ln 9/16/2022 Coal Town Pizza 94 187 Front St. Suite 1103 2/23/2023 Culaccino Italian Restaurant 85 / 97 104 E Main St 5/11/2023 Domino's Pizza 91 / 100 400 Downs Blvd Ste 100 3/16/2023 Domino's Pizza 100 9040 Carothers Pkwy # 105 9/14/2022 Fayzano's Pizza 83 / 98 116 N Royal Oak blvd 5/18/2023 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 98 3046 Columbia Ave 9/8/2021 Hungry Howie's Pizza 100 9200 Carothers Pkwy 8/26/2022 Jet's Pizza 99 1400 Liberty Pike #400 1/9/2023 Jet's Pizza 99 1110 Hillsboro Rd 2/7/2023 Little Caesars Pizza 92 / 97 4091 Mallory Ln Suite 115 11/9/2022 Marco's Pizza 99 4115 Mallory Ln 1/10/2023 Marco's Pizza 99 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy #600 1/11/2023 Mellow Mushroom 93 / 100 317 Main St #100 5/11/2023 Mineo's Pizza & Wings 330 Mayfield Dr A-11 Nashville Pizza Company 85 / 97 2176 Hillsboro Rd #106 1/19/2023 North Italia 99 4041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 100 1/26/2023 Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom 86 / 96 440 Cool Springs Blvd 3/10/2023 Papa John's Pizza 100 3021 Mallory Ln 10/26/2022 Papa John's Pizza 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 154 2/14/2023 Papa Murphy's 109 Del Rio Pike #101 Pieology Pizzeria 100 346 Main St 2/9/2022 Pizza Hut 100 3046 Columbia Ave #115 1/18/2023 Pizza Twist 98 1935 Mallory Ln Suite 200 3/16/2023 Sal's Family Pizza 91 / 96 595 Hillsboro Rd #311 2/7/2023 Sbarro 99 1800 Galleria Blvd 3/15/2023 Soulshine Pizza Factory 97 4021 Hughes Crossing #101 4/4/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.