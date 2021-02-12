Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for February 12, 2021

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.
|Store
|Address
|Inspection Date
|Score
|Basil Garden Pizza
|1800 Carothers Pkwy #5
|2/1/2021
|99
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
|1550 W McEwen Dr #10
|1/12/2021
|100
|Brooklyn Brothers Pizza
|1441 New Hwy 96 W #9
|11/6/2020
|100
|Buca di Beppo
|1722 Galleria Blvd
|10/19/2020
|100
|California Pizza Kitchen
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|10/29/2020
|98
|Domino's Pizza
|400 Downs Blvd Ste 100
|2/12/2020
|99
|Domino's Pizza
|9040 Carothers Pkwy # 105
|8/6/2020
|100
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|3046 Columbia Ave
|12/18/2020
|99
|Hungry Howie's Pizza
|9200 Carothers Pkwy
|8/6/2020
|98
|Jet's Pizza
|1400 Liberty Pike #400
|9/21/2020
|99
|Jet's Pizza
|1110 Hillsboro Rd
|1/25/2021
|100
|Jonathan's Grille
|7135 S Springs Dr
|10/12/2020
|100
|Little Caesars Pizza
|4091 Mallory Ln Suite 115
|8/24/2020
|100
|MAFIAoZA'S
|230 Franklin Rd
|12/15/2020
|99
|Marco's Pizza
|4115 Mallory Ln
|7/31/2020
|100
|Marco's Pizza
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy #600
|7/13/2020
|100
|Mellow Mushroom
|317 Main St #100
|10/29/2020
|98
|Mineo's Pizza & Wings
|330 Mayfield Dr A-11
|10/9/2020
|98
|Nashville Pizza Company
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #152
|Nashville Pizza Company
|2176 Hillsboro Rd #106
|11/30/2020
|97
|Newk's Eatery
|535 Cool Springs Blvd #120
|1/27/2021
|100
|Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom
|440 Cool Springs Blvd
|2/18/2020
|97
|Papa John's Pizza
|3021 Mallory Ln
|7/30/2020
|100
|Papa John's Pizza
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 154
|2/13/2020
|100
|Papa Murphy's
|109 Del Rio Pike #101
|Pieology Pizzeria
|346 Main St
|8/13/2020
|100
|Pizza Hut
|3046 Columbia Ave #115
|7/27/2020
|100
|Pizza Hut
|1945 Mallory Ln
|8/3/2020
|100
|Roma Pizza & Pasta
|116 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|1/26/2021
|100
|Sal's Family Pizza
|595 Hillsboro Rd #311
|10/15/2020
|100
|Sbarro
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|2/1/2021
|91
|Soulshine Pizza Factory
|4021 Hughes Crossing #101
|9/22/2020
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.