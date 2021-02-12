Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for February 12, 2021

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.

Store Address Inspection Date Score Basil Garden Pizza 1800 Carothers Pkwy #5 2/1/2021 99 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza 1550 W McEwen Dr #10 1/12/2021 100 Brooklyn Brothers Pizza 1441 New Hwy 96 W #9 11/6/2020 100 Buca di Beppo 1722 Galleria Blvd 10/19/2020 100 California Pizza Kitchen 1800 Galleria Blvd 10/29/2020 98 Domino's Pizza 400 Downs Blvd Ste 100 2/12/2020 99 Domino's Pizza 9040 Carothers Pkwy # 105 8/6/2020 100 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 3046 Columbia Ave 12/18/2020 99 Hungry Howie's Pizza 9200 Carothers Pkwy 8/6/2020 98 Jet's Pizza 1400 Liberty Pike #400 9/21/2020 99 Jet's Pizza 1110 Hillsboro Rd 1/25/2021 100 Jonathan's Grille 7135 S Springs Dr 10/12/2020 100 Little Caesars Pizza 4091 Mallory Ln Suite 115 8/24/2020 100 MAFIAoZA'S 230 Franklin Rd 12/15/2020 99 Marco's Pizza 4115 Mallory Ln 7/31/2020 100 Marco's Pizza 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy #600 7/13/2020 100 Mellow Mushroom 317 Main St #100 10/29/2020 98 Mineo's Pizza & Wings 330 Mayfield Dr A-11 10/9/2020 98 Nashville Pizza Company 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #152 Nashville Pizza Company 2176 Hillsboro Rd #106 11/30/2020 97 Newk's Eatery 535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 1/27/2021 100 Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom 440 Cool Springs Blvd 2/18/2020 97 Papa John's Pizza 3021 Mallory Ln 7/30/2020 100 Papa John's Pizza 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 154 2/13/2020 100 Papa Murphy's 109 Del Rio Pike #101 Pieology Pizzeria 346 Main St 8/13/2020 100 Pizza Hut 3046 Columbia Ave #115 7/27/2020 100 Pizza Hut 1945 Mallory Ln 8/3/2020 100 Roma Pizza & Pasta 116 S Royal Oaks Blvd 1/26/2021 100 Sal's Family Pizza 595 Hillsboro Rd #311 10/15/2020 100 Sbarro 1800 Galleria Blvd 2/1/2021 91 Soulshine Pizza Factory 4021 Hughes Crossing #101 9/22/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.