Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for February 12, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
mineos pizza
Photo from Mineo’s Pizza & Wings

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.

Pizza joint city health inspection scores for Spring HillBrentwood

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
Basil Garden Pizza1800 Carothers Pkwy #52/1/202199
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza1550 W McEwen Dr #101/12/2021100
Brooklyn Brothers Pizza1441 New Hwy 96 W #911/6/2020100
Buca di Beppo1722 Galleria Blvd10/19/2020100
California Pizza Kitchen1800 Galleria Blvd10/29/202098
Domino's Pizza400 Downs Blvd Ste 1002/12/202099
Domino's Pizza9040 Carothers Pkwy # 1058/6/2020100
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria3046 Columbia Ave12/18/202099
Hungry Howie's Pizza9200 Carothers Pkwy8/6/202098
Jet's Pizza1400 Liberty Pike #4009/21/202099
Jet's Pizza1110 Hillsboro Rd1/25/2021100
Jonathan's Grille7135 S Springs Dr10/12/2020100
Little Caesars Pizza4091 Mallory Ln Suite 1158/24/2020100
MAFIAoZA'S 230 Franklin Rd12/15/202099
Marco's Pizza4115 Mallory Ln7/31/2020100
Marco's Pizza2020 Fieldstone Pkwy #6007/13/2020100
Mellow Mushroom317 Main St #10010/29/202098
Mineo's Pizza & Wings330 Mayfield Dr A-1110/9/202098
Nashville Pizza Company209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #152
Nashville Pizza Company2176 Hillsboro Rd #10611/30/202097
Newk's Eatery535 Cool Springs Blvd #1201/27/2021100
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom440 Cool Springs Blvd2/18/202097
Papa John's Pizza3021 Mallory Ln7/30/2020100
Papa John's Pizza1010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 1542/13/2020100
Papa Murphy's109 Del Rio Pike #101
Pieology Pizzeria346 Main St8/13/2020100
Pizza Hut3046 Columbia Ave #1157/27/2020100
Pizza Hut1945 Mallory Ln8/3/2020100
Roma Pizza & Pasta116 S Royal Oaks Blvd1/26/2021100
Sal's Family Pizza595 Hillsboro Rd #31110/15/2020100
Sbarro1800 Galleria Blvd2/1/202191
Soulshine Pizza Factory4021 Hughes Crossing #1019/22/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here