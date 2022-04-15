Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

StoreAddressDateScore
3 Brothers Pizza1441 New Hwy 96 WDecember 20, 202198
Basil Garden Pizza1800 Carothers Pkwy #5February 24, 202298
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza1550 W McEwen Dr #10January 31, 2022100
Buca di Beppo1722 Galleria BlvdNovember 1, 2021100
California Pizza Kitchen1800 Galleria BlvdMarch 1, 202299
Coal Town Pizza187 Front St. Suite 1103July 21, 2021100
Culaccino Italian Restaurant104 E Main StOctober 14, 2021100
Domino's Pizza400 Downs Blvd Ste 100September 23, 2021100
Domino's Pizza9040 Carothers Pkwy # 1059/21/2021100
Fayzano's Pizza116 N Royal Oak blvd3/31/2022100
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria3046 Columbia Ave9/8/202198
Hungry Howie's Pizza9200 Carothers Pkwy9/22/2021100
Jet's Pizza1400 Liberty Pike #40010/4/202199
Jet's Pizza1110 Hillsboro Rd1/21/2022100
Little Caesars Pizza4091 Mallory Ln Suite 1158/25/202197
MAFIAoZA'S 230 Franklin Rd12/8/202199
Marco's Pizza4115 Mallory Ln8/25/2021100
Marco's Pizza2020 Fieldstone Pkwy #6008/12/2021100
Mellow Mushroom317 Main St #10010/7/2021100
Mineo's Pizza & Wings330 Mayfield Dr A-112/11/202296
Nashville Pizza Company209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #152
Nashville Pizza Company2176 Hillsboro Rd #10611/12/202198
North Italia4041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 1001/31/2022100
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom440 Cool Springs Blvd2/4/202298
Papa John's Pizza3021 Mallory Ln8/23/2021100
Papa John's Pizza1010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 1549/3/202199
Papa Murphy's109 Del Rio Pike #101
Pieology Pizzeria346 Main St2/9/2022100
Pizza Hut3046 Columbia Ave #115
Pizza Hut1945 Mallory Ln8/3/2020100
Pizza Twist1935 Mallory Ln Suite 2004/5/2022100
Sal's Family Pizza595 Hillsboro Rd #31110/21/2021100
Sbarro1800 Galleria Blvd2/14/202299
Soulshine Pizza Factory4021 Hughes Crossing #1013/17/2022100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

