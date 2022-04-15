Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

Store Address Date Score 3 Brothers Pizza 1441 New Hwy 96 W December 20, 2021 98 Basil Garden Pizza 1800 Carothers Pkwy #5 February 24, 2022 98 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza 1550 W McEwen Dr #10 January 31, 2022 100 Buca di Beppo 1722 Galleria Blvd November 1, 2021 100 California Pizza Kitchen 1800 Galleria Blvd March 1, 2022 99 Coal Town Pizza 187 Front St. Suite 1103 July 21, 2021 100 Culaccino Italian Restaurant 104 E Main St October 14, 2021 100 Domino's Pizza 400 Downs Blvd Ste 100 September 23, 2021 100 Domino's Pizza 9040 Carothers Pkwy # 105 9/21/2021 100 Fayzano's Pizza 116 N Royal Oak blvd 3/31/2022 100 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 3046 Columbia Ave 9/8/2021 98 Hungry Howie's Pizza 9200 Carothers Pkwy 9/22/2021 100 Jet's Pizza 1400 Liberty Pike #400 10/4/2021 99 Jet's Pizza 1110 Hillsboro Rd 1/21/2022 100 Little Caesars Pizza 4091 Mallory Ln Suite 115 8/25/2021 97 MAFIAoZA'S 230 Franklin Rd 12/8/2021 99 Marco's Pizza 4115 Mallory Ln 8/25/2021 100 Marco's Pizza 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy #600 8/12/2021 100 Mellow Mushroom 317 Main St #100 10/7/2021 100 Mineo's Pizza & Wings 330 Mayfield Dr A-11 2/11/2022 96 Nashville Pizza Company 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #152 Nashville Pizza Company 2176 Hillsboro Rd #106 11/12/2021 98 North Italia 4041 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 100 1/31/2022 100 Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom 440 Cool Springs Blvd 2/4/2022 98 Papa John's Pizza 3021 Mallory Ln 8/23/2021 100 Papa John's Pizza 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 154 9/3/2021 99 Papa Murphy's 109 Del Rio Pike #101 Pieology Pizzeria 346 Main St 2/9/2022 100 Pizza Hut 3046 Columbia Ave #115 Pizza Hut 1945 Mallory Ln 8/3/2020 100 Pizza Twist 1935 Mallory Ln Suite 200 4/5/2022 100 Sal's Family Pizza 595 Hillsboro Rd #311 10/21/2021 100 Sbarro 1800 Galleria Blvd 2/14/2022 99 Soulshine Pizza Factory 4021 Hughes Crossing #101 3/17/2022 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.