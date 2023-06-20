Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood June 20, 2023

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of June 19, 2023. Read more local health inspections here!
|Store
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Amerigo Italian Restaurant
|100
|1656 Westgate Cir
|1/12/2023
|Basil Garden Pizza
|89 / 99
|1800 Carothers Pkwy
|2/8/2023
|Basil Garden Pizza
|100
|127 Franklin Rd
|9/16/2022
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|7011 Executive Center Dr.
|8/9/2022
|Domino's Pizza
|100
|7115 Southpoint Pkwy
|2/13/2023
|Golden pizza & Indian cuisine
|70 / 96
|127 Franklin Rd #180
|3/17/2023
|Domino's Pizza
|95
|4904 Thoroughbred Ln
|2/3/2023
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste. 101
|1/6/2023
|Sicilian Pizza
|94 / 98
|493 Old Hickory Blvd
|3/13/2023
|Old School Pizza
|99
|214 Ward Cir Suite 400
|12/12/2022
|Papa John's Pizza
|100
|119 Franklin Rd.
|9/6/2022
|Papa Murphy's
|88
|6688 Nolensville Pike #113
|9/23/2022
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.