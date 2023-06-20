Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood June 20, 2023

Blaze pizza

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of June 19, 2023. Read more local health inspections here!

StoreScoreAddressDate
Amerigo Italian Restaurant1001656 Westgate Cir1/12/2023
Basil Garden Pizza89 / 991800 Carothers Pkwy2/8/2023
Basil Garden Pizza100127 Franklin Rd9/16/2022
Blaze Pizza1007011 Executive Center Dr.8/9/2022
Domino's Pizza1007115 Southpoint Pkwy2/13/2023
Golden pizza & Indian cuisine70 / 96127 Franklin Rd #1803/17/2023
Domino's Pizza954904 Thoroughbred Ln2/3/2023
Jet's Pizza100101 Creekside Crossing Ste. 1011/6/2023
Sicilian Pizza94 / 98493 Old Hickory Blvd3/13/2023
Old School Pizza99214 Ward Cir Suite 40012/12/2022
Papa John's Pizza100119 Franklin Rd.9/6/2022
Papa Murphy's886688 Nolensville Pike #1139/23/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

