Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood June 20, 2023

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of June 19, 2023. Read more local health inspections here!

Store Score Address Date Amerigo Italian Restaurant 100 1656 Westgate Cir 1/12/2023 Basil Garden Pizza 89 / 99 1800 Carothers Pkwy 2/8/2023 Basil Garden Pizza 100 127 Franklin Rd 9/16/2022 Blaze Pizza 100 7011 Executive Center Dr. 8/9/2022 Domino's Pizza 100 7115 Southpoint Pkwy 2/13/2023 Golden pizza & Indian cuisine 70 / 96 127 Franklin Rd #180 3/17/2023 Domino's Pizza 95 4904 Thoroughbred Ln 2/3/2023 Jet's Pizza 100 101 Creekside Crossing Ste. 101 1/6/2023 Sicilian Pizza 94 / 98 493 Old Hickory Blvd 3/13/2023 Old School Pizza 99 214 Ward Cir Suite 400 12/12/2022 Papa John's Pizza 100 119 Franklin Rd. 9/6/2022 Papa Murphy's 88 6688 Nolensville Pike #113 9/23/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.