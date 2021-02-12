Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood for February 12, 2021

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.
|Store
|Address
|Inspection Date
|Score
|Basil Garden Pizza
|1800 Carothers Pkwy
|02/01/2021
|99
|Basil Garden Pizza
|127 Franklin Rd
|01/04/2021
|99
|Blaze Pizza
|7011 Executive Center Dr.
|7/15/2020
|100
|Bricks Cafe
|330 Franklin Rd #913
|12/16/2020
|99
|Bricks Cafe Bar
|330 Franklin Rd #913
|09/10/2019
|100
|Domino's Pizza
|4904 Thoroughbred Ln
|01/21/2021
|98
|Jet's Pizza
|10654 Concord Rd.
|07/08/2020
|95
|Sicilian Pizza & Pasta
|493 Old Hickory Blvd
|02/05/2021
|70
|Papa John's Pizza
|119 Franklin Rd.
|08/25/2020
|99
|Papa Murphy's
|8113 Moores Ln #2200
|Papa Murphy's
|6688 Nolensville Pike #113
|Pizza Hut
|330 Franklin Rd. #140-A
|12/09/2019
|100
|Westshore Pizza
|214 Ward Cir
|01/11/2021
|96
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.