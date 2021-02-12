Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood for February 12, 2021

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
Basil Garden Pizza1800 Carothers Pkwy02/01/202199
Basil Garden Pizza127 Franklin Rd01/04/202199
Blaze Pizza7011 Executive Center Dr.7/15/2020100
Bricks Cafe330 Franklin Rd #91312/16/202099
Bricks Cafe Bar330 Franklin Rd #91309/10/2019100
Domino's Pizza4904 Thoroughbred Ln01/21/202198
Jet's Pizza10654 Concord Rd.07/08/202095
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta493 Old Hickory Blvd02/05/202170
Papa John's Pizza119 Franklin Rd.08/25/202099
Papa Murphy's8113 Moores Ln #2200
Papa Murphy's6688 Nolensville Pike #113
Pizza Hut330 Franklin Rd. #140-A12/09/2019100
Westshore Pizza214 Ward Cir01/11/202196

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

