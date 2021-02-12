Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood for February 12, 2021

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of February 12, 2001.

Pizza joint city health inspection scores for Spring Hill | Franklin

Store Address Inspection Date Score Basil Garden Pizza 1800 Carothers Pkwy 02/01/2021 99 Basil Garden Pizza 127 Franklin Rd 01/04/2021 99 Blaze Pizza 7011 Executive Center Dr. 7/15/2020 100 Bricks Cafe 330 Franklin Rd #913 12/16/2020 99 Bricks Cafe Bar 330 Franklin Rd #913 09/10/2019 100 Domino's Pizza 4904 Thoroughbred Ln 01/21/2021 98 Jet's Pizza 10654 Concord Rd. 07/08/2020 95 Sicilian Pizza & Pasta 493 Old Hickory Blvd 02/05/2021 70 Papa John's Pizza 119 Franklin Rd. 08/25/2020 99 Papa Murphy's 8113 Moores Ln #2200 Papa Murphy's 6688 Nolensville Pike #113 Pizza Hut 330 Franklin Rd. #140-A 12/09/2019 100 Westshore Pizza 214 Ward Cir 01/11/2021 96

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.