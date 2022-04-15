Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood for April 15, 2022

Blaze pizza

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

StoreAddressDateScore
Basil Garden Pizza1800 Carothers Pkwy2/24/202298
Basil Garden Pizza127 Franklin Rd3/7/2022100
Blaze Pizza7011 Executive Center Dr.7/6/2021100
Bricks Cafe330 Franklin Rd #91312/15/202198
Domino's Pizza7115 Southpoint Pkwy2/1/2022100
Domino's Pizza4904 Thoroughbred Ln1/21/202198
Jet's Pizza101 Creekside Crossing Ste. 1013/11/2022100
Michaelangelo's Pizza493 Old Hickory Blvd
Old School Pizza214 Ward Cir Suite 400
Papa John's Pizza119 Franklin Rd.8/30/2021100
Papa Murphy's8113 Moores Ln #2200
Papa Murphy's6688 Nolensville Pike #113

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

