Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!

Pizza joint city health inspection scores for Franklin | Spring Hill | Nolensville

Store Address Date Score Basil Garden Pizza 1800 Carothers Pkwy 2/24/2022 98 Basil Garden Pizza 127 Franklin Rd 3/7/2022 100 Blaze Pizza 7011 Executive Center Dr. 7/6/2021 100 Bricks Cafe 330 Franklin Rd #913 12/15/2021 98 Domino's Pizza 7115 Southpoint Pkwy 2/1/2022 100 Domino's Pizza 4904 Thoroughbred Ln 1/21/2021 98 Jet's Pizza 101 Creekside Crossing Ste. 101 3/11/2022 100 Michaelangelo's Pizza 493 Old Hickory Blvd Old School Pizza 214 Ward Cir Suite 400 Papa John's Pizza 119 Franklin Rd. 8/30/2021 100 Papa Murphy's 8113 Moores Ln #2200 Papa Murphy's 6688 Nolensville Pike #113

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.