Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Brentwood for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here!
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Basil Garden Pizza
|1800 Carothers Pkwy
|2/24/2022
|98
|Basil Garden Pizza
|127 Franklin Rd
|3/7/2022
|100
|Blaze Pizza
|7011 Executive Center Dr.
|7/6/2021
|100
|Bricks Cafe
|330 Franklin Rd #913
|12/15/2021
|98
|Domino's Pizza
|7115 Southpoint Pkwy
|2/1/2022
|100
|Domino's Pizza
|4904 Thoroughbred Ln
|1/21/2021
|98
|Jet's Pizza
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste. 101
|3/11/2022
|100
|Michaelangelo's Pizza
|493 Old Hickory Blvd
|Old School Pizza
|214 Ward Cir Suite 400
|Papa John's Pizza
|119 Franklin Rd.
|8/30/2021
|100
|Papa Murphy's
|8113 Moores Ln #2200
|Papa Murphy's
|6688 Nolensville Pike #113
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.