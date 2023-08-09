Health Inspections: Movie Theaters in Middle Tennessee

These are the health scores for movie theaters in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of August 2023. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Theater
|Score
|City
|Date
|AMC Antioch 8 - Left
|100
|Antioch
|5/5/2023
|AMC Antioch 8 - Right
|100
|Antioch
|5/5/2023
|AMC Bellevue 12
|94 / 99
|Nashville
|2/2/2023
|AMC Classic Murfreesboro 16
|90 / 97
|Murfreesboro
|10/11/2022
|AMC Spring Hill 12
|100
|Spring Hill
|5/16/2023
|AMC Stones River 9
|100
|Murfreesboro
|1/25/2023
|AMC Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins bar
|100
|Franklin
|10/25/2022
|AMC Thoroughbred 20 Concession 1
|100
|Franklin
|10/25/2022
|AMC Thoroughbred 20 Restaurant
|100
|Franklin
|2/27/2023
|Belcourt Theatre
|93 / 98
|Nashville
|7/27/2023
|Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen
|100
|Franklin
|1/19/2023
|Franklin Theatre Concessions 1, 2
|99
|Franklin
|1/19/2023
|Malco Smyrna Cinema
|85 / 97
|Smyrna
|7/25/2023
|NCG Cinemas
|100
|Gallatin
|8/2/2022
|Pink Cadillac Drive In
|100
|Centerville
|5/11/2023
|Premier 6 Movie Theater
|100
|Murfreesboro
|12/6/2022
|Regal Green Hills - Lower Concessions
|100
|Nashville
|7/25/2022
|Regal Green Hills - Main Concessions
|97
|Nashville
|7/25/2022
|Regal Hollywood - Nashville
|90 / 97
|Nashville
|4/27/2023
|Regal Opry Mills
|100
|Nashville
|2/23/2023
|Regal Providence
|99
|Mt. Juliet
|3/31/2023
|Regal Streets of Indian Lake
|100
|Hendersonville
|12/1/2022
|Stardust Drive in Theatre
|98
|Watertown
|5/25/2023
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.