Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for May 5, 2021

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Score / Follow Up
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy
|3/10/2021
|87 / 97
|Amigos Mexican Grill
|1025 Crossings Blvd
|4/21/2021
|84 / 96
|Cali Burrito Mexican Grill
|4935 main st suite 1
|3/24/2021
|83 / 92
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|2000 Crossings Cir
|4/8/2021
|100
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|2098 Wall St
|4/23/2021
|99
|Costa Vida
|2014 Crossings Circle
|3/19/2021
|99
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|4910 Main St
|3/26/2021
|89 / 98
|La Villa Taqueria
|2015 Wall St
|4/28/2021
|91
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|1001 Crossings Blvd
|3/16/2021
|100
|Pancho's Place
|120 Kedron Pkwy
|10/26/2020
|93
|Taco Bell
|4936 Columbia Pike
|4/1/2021
|100
|Taco Bell
|4880 Port Royal Rd
|12/14/2020
|100
|The Old Oak
|4383 Kedron Rd
|3/31/2021
|100
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant
|4886 Port Royal Rd
|11/20/2020
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
