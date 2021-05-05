Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for May 5, 2021

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Date Score / Follow Up Acapulco Mexican Grill 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy 3/10/2021 87 / 97 Amigos Mexican Grill 1025 Crossings Blvd 4/21/2021 84 / 96 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill 4935 main st suite 1 3/24/2021 83 / 92 Chili’s Grill & Bar 2000 Crossings Cir 4/8/2021 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2098 Wall St 4/23/2021 99 Costa Vida 2014 Crossings Circle 3/19/2021 99 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 4910 Main St 3/26/2021 89 / 98 La Villa Taqueria 2015 Wall St 4/28/2021 91 Moe's Southwest Grill 1001 Crossings Blvd 3/16/2021 100 Pancho's Place 120 Kedron Pkwy 10/26/2020 93 Taco Bell 4936 Columbia Pike 4/1/2021 100 Taco Bell 4880 Port Royal Rd 12/14/2020 100 The Old Oak 4383 Kedron Rd 3/31/2021 100 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 4886 Port Royal Rd 11/20/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.