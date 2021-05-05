Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for May 5, 2021

Michael Carpenter
These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantAddressDateScore / Follow Up
Acapulco Mexican Grill2001 Campbell Station Pkwy3/10/202187 / 97
Amigos Mexican Grill1025 Crossings Blvd4/21/202184 / 96
Cali Burrito Mexican Grill4935 main st suite 13/24/202183 / 92
Chili’s Grill & Bar2000 Crossings Cir4/8/2021100
Chipotle Mexican Grill2098 Wall St4/23/202199
Costa Vida2014 Crossings Circle3/19/202199
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill4910 Main St3/26/202189 / 98
La Villa Taqueria2015 Wall St4/28/202191
Moe's Southwest Grill1001 Crossings Blvd3/16/2021100
Pancho's Place120 Kedron Pkwy10/26/202093
Taco Bell4936 Columbia Pike4/1/2021100
Taco Bell4880 Port Royal Rd12/14/2020100
The Old Oak4383 Kedron Rd 3/31/2021100
Tito's Mexican Restaurant4886 Port Royal Rd11/20/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

