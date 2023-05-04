Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023.

RestaurantScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Acapulco Mexican Grill95 / 992001 Campbell Station Pkwy4/10/2023
Amigos Mexican Grill98 / 1001025 Crossings Blvd4/27/2023
Cali Burrito Mexican Grill964935 main st suite 12/3/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002098 Wall St11/7/2022
Costa Vida972014 Crossings Circle4/24/2023
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill84 / 964910 Main St4/6/2023
La Villa Taqueria922015 Wall St11/22/2022
Moe's Southwest Grill1001001 Crossings Blvd3/29/2023
Mojo's Tacos96Thompsons Station4/4/2023
Casa Mexicana92 / 96120 Kedron Pkwy4/14/2023
Taco Bell984936 Columbia Pike3/15/2023
Taco Bell1004880 Port Royal Rd12/8/2022
The Old Oak984383 Kedron Rd 1/20/2023
Tito's Mexican Restaurant974886 Port Royal Rd10/20/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

