Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Score / Follow Up Address Date Acapulco Mexican Grill 95 / 99 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy 4/10/2023 Amigos Mexican Grill 98 / 100 1025 Crossings Blvd 4/27/2023 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill 96 4935 main st suite 1 2/3/2023 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2098 Wall St 11/7/2022 Costa Vida 97 2014 Crossings Circle 4/24/2023 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 84 / 96 4910 Main St 4/6/2023 La Villa Taqueria 92 2015 Wall St 11/22/2022 Moe's Southwest Grill 100 1001 Crossings Blvd 3/29/2023 Mojo's Tacos 96 Thompsons Station 4/4/2023 Casa Mexicana 92 / 96 120 Kedron Pkwy 4/14/2023 Taco Bell 98 4936 Columbia Pike 3/15/2023 Taco Bell 100 4880 Port Royal Rd 12/8/2022 The Old Oak 98 4383 Kedron Rd 1/20/2023 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 97 4886 Port Royal Rd 10/20/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.