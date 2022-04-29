Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Fairview for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Fairview with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantAddressScore / Follow UpDate
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill2239 Fairview Blvd #103993/25/2022
Nando's Burrito & Taco Shop7008 City Center Way97 / 994/18/2022
La Plaza Mexican Restaurant2055 Fairview Blvd E93 / 984/1/2022
Taco Bell2389 Fairview Blvd1003/17/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

