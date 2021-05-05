Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for May 5, 2021

Michael Carpenter
tacos

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantAddressDateScore / Follow Up
Chile Burrito330 Franklin Rd #9113/17/202196
Esquina Cantina710 Old Hickory Blvd UNIT 3023/25/2021100
Chipotle Mexican Grill269 Franklin Rd10/22/2020100
Cinco De Mayo4944 Thoroughbred Ln2/10/202195
Las Palmas6688 Nolensville Pike11/18/202084 / 99
Local Taco146 Pewitt Dr3/29/202197
Mazatlán Restaurant116 Wilson Pike Cir4/29/202192 / 98
Mexicali Grill1724 Carothers Pkwy12/14/202091 / 96
Moe's Southwest Grill101 Creekside Crossing4/14/202198
QDOBA Mexican Eats782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 1202/1/2021100
Taco Bell5002 Maryland Way8/6/2020100
Taco Bell6718 Nolensville Pike4/12/202199
Uncle Julio's209 Franklin Rd12/1/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

