Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for May 5, 2021

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Date Score / Follow Up Chile Burrito 330 Franklin Rd #911 3/17/2021 96 Esquina Cantina 710 Old Hickory Blvd UNIT 302 3/25/2021 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill 269 Franklin Rd 10/22/2020 100 Cinco De Mayo 4944 Thoroughbred Ln 2/10/2021 95 Las Palmas 6688 Nolensville Pike 11/18/2020 84 / 99 Local Taco 146 Pewitt Dr 3/29/2021 97 Mazatlán Restaurant 116 Wilson Pike Cir 4/29/2021 92 / 98 Mexicali Grill 1724 Carothers Pkwy 12/14/2020 91 / 96 Moe's Southwest Grill 101 Creekside Crossing 4/14/2021 98 QDOBA Mexican Eats 782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 120 2/1/2021 100 Taco Bell 5002 Maryland Way 8/6/2020 100 Taco Bell 6718 Nolensville Pike 4/12/2021 99 Uncle Julio's 209 Franklin Rd 12/1/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.