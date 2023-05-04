Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.
|Restaurant
|Score / Follow Up
|Address
|Date
|Chile Burrito
|85 / 95
|330 Franklin Rd #911
|1/11/2023
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|95 / 100
|269 Franklin Rd
|4/17/2023
|Cinco De Mayo
|84 / 96
|4944 Thoroughbred Ln
|3/29/2023
|Chuy's
|92 / 97
|100 E Park Dr
|2/14/2023
|El Arroyo Express
|96 / 100
|7045 Nolensville Rd
|3/7/2023
|Las Palmas
|84 / 99
|6688 Nolensville Pike
|4/17/2023
|Local Taco
|85 / 97
|146 Pewitt Dr
|4/10/2023
|Mazatlán Restaurant
|72 / 93
|116 Wilson Pike Cir
|2/10/2023
|Mexicali Grill
|94 / 99
|1724 Carothers Pkwy
|4/19/2023
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing
|1/31/2023
|Taco Bell
|99
|5002 Maryland Way
|3/28/2023
|Tacos 4 Life
|95 / 100
|7020 Executive Center Dr
|1/19/2023
|Uncle Julio's
|95 / 100
|209 Franklin Rd
|4/25/2023
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.