Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for May 4, 2023

Michael Carpenter
These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Chile Burrito85 / 95330 Franklin Rd #9111/11/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill95 / 100269 Franklin Rd4/17/2023
Cinco De Mayo84 / 964944 Thoroughbred Ln3/29/2023
Chuy's92 / 97100 E Park Dr2/14/2023
El Arroyo Express96 / 1007045 Nolensville Rd3/7/2023
Las Palmas84 / 996688 Nolensville Pike4/17/2023
Local Taco85 / 97146 Pewitt Dr4/10/2023
Mazatlán Restaurant72 / 93116 Wilson Pike Cir2/10/2023
Mexicali Grill94 / 991724 Carothers Pkwy4/19/2023
Moe's Southwest Grill100101 Creekside Crossing1/31/2023
Taco Bell995002 Maryland Way3/28/2023
Tacos 4 Life95 / 1007020 Executive Center Dr1/19/2023
Uncle Julio's95 / 100209 Franklin Rd4/25/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

