Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Score / Follow Up Address Date Chile Burrito 85 / 95 330 Franklin Rd #911 1/11/2023 Chipotle Mexican Grill 95 / 100 269 Franklin Rd 4/17/2023 Cinco De Mayo 84 / 96 4944 Thoroughbred Ln 3/29/2023 Chuy's 92 / 97 100 E Park Dr 2/14/2023 El Arroyo Express 96 / 100 7045 Nolensville Rd 3/7/2023 Las Palmas 84 / 99 6688 Nolensville Pike 4/17/2023 Local Taco 85 / 97 146 Pewitt Dr 4/10/2023 Mazatlán Restaurant 72 / 93 116 Wilson Pike Cir 2/10/2023 Mexicali Grill 94 / 99 1724 Carothers Pkwy 4/19/2023 Moe's Southwest Grill 100 101 Creekside Crossing 1/31/2023 Taco Bell 99 5002 Maryland Way 3/28/2023 Tacos 4 Life 95 / 100 7020 Executive Center Dr 1/19/2023 Uncle Julio's 95 / 100 209 Franklin Rd 4/25/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.