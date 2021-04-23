Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 1-15, 2021

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of April 20, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

BusinessAddressCityDateScore
Amaravati Indian Cuisine5012 Thoroughbred Lanebrentwood4/11/202196
Amigo's Mexican Grill1025 Crossings Blvd.spring Hill4/5/202184
Arby's #1211130 Murfreesboro Rd.Franklin4/4/2021100
Bawarchi Biryani Point625 Bakers Bridge Ave STE-100Franklin4/13/202197
Bethesda Elementary4907 BethesdaThompson's Station4/13/2021100
Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphous2044 Crossings Circlespring Hill4/7/202199
Burger Up401B Cool Spring Blvd.Franklin4/12/202199
Cadence Academy Preschool2204 Spedale CourtSpring Hill4/13/2021100
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110Franklin4/12/202199
Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food100 Secluded LaneSpring Hill4/5/2021100
Chili's Grill & Bar (Food)3084 Columbia Ave.Franklin4/12/2021100
Chili's Grill and Bar #16192000 Crossings Circlespring Hill4/7/2021100
Coffee & Coconuts4000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 120Franklin4/7/202198
College Grove Elementary School6668 Arno College Grove RdCollege Grove4/15/2021100
Domino's #54675407 Main St.Spring Hill4/7/2021100
Fairview High School1601 Fairview Blvd.Fairview4/4/2021100
Franklin High Culinary Arts810 Hillsboro Rd.Franklin4/5/2021100
Franklin High School - Food810 Hillsboro Rd.Franklin4/5/2021100
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen408 Church St.Franklin4/11/2021100
Happenstance Social Lounge7180 - 1G Nolensville RdNolensville4/8/2021100
Happenstance Social Lounge AUX7180 - 1G Nolensville RdNolensville4/8/2021100
Highway 55 Burgers2041 Wall StreetSpring Hill4/6/202199
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria5412 Pinewood RdFranklin4/14/2021100
Hunter Bend Elementary2121 Fieldstone PkwyFranklin4/4/2021100
Independence High School1996 Declaration WayFranklin4/11/2021100
Isshin Japanese2080 Fairview Blvd.Fairview4/13/202187
Jane Miller Daycare124 Meadowgreen Dr.Franklin4/12/2021100
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q3068 Mallory Ln.Franklin4/8/202198
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar3068 Mallory LnFranklin4/15/2021100
Just Love Coffee Cafe4816 N Main St Suite NSpring Hill4/11/2021100
Kilwins405 Main StreetFranklin4/11/2021100
Kindercare Learning Center208 Seaboard LaneFranklin4/11/2021100
Krystal1412 Murfreesboro Rd.Franklin4/7/2021100
La Plaza Mexican Restaurant2055 Fairview Blvd.Fairview4/13/202188
Legacy Middle School Food2380 Henpeck LaneFranklin4/7/2021100
Liberty Elementary School Cafeteria600 Liberty PikeFranklin4/11/2021100
Loblolly Preschool Food1321 Hwy 96Fairview4/14/2021100
Longview Elementary School2929 Commonwealth Dr.Spring Hill4/5/2021100
Mainstay Suites-- Foodservice107 Brentwood BlvdBrentwood4/15/2021100
Maki Mojo, LLC1210 West Main StreetFranklin4/12/202198
Manor At Steeplechase314 Cool Springs Blvd.Franklin4/5/2021100
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen2076 Wall StreetSpring Hill4/14/2021100
Martins BBQ Joint 27238 Nolensville RdNolensville4/8/202195
Miller's Ale House7087 Baker's Bridge AvenueFranklin4/4/202196
Moe's Southwest Grill101 Creekside Crossing, STE 400Brentwood4/13/202198
Montessori School of Franklin Food244 Noah DrlFranklin4/15/2021100
O' Be Joyful328 Main StreetFranklin4/11/2021100
Oakview Elem. School Food Service2390 Henpeck LaneFranklin4/13/2021100
Oscar's Taco Shop4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210Franklin4/4/202198
Outlander7215 Nolensville RoadNolensville4/4/202197
P. F. Chang's - Bar439 Cool Springs Blvd.Franklin4/12/2021100
P.F. Chang's China Bistro439 Cool Springs Blvd.Franklin4/12/202199
Pei Wei Asian Diner101 Creekside CrossingBrentwood4/15/202196
Pizza Hut #360692401 Fairview Blvd. WestFairview4/4/202199
Pizza Hut #44085000 Spedale CourtSpring Hill4/6/202199
Sonic Drive-In #47704101 Mallory LaneFranklin4/4/202197
Spring Station Middle School-Food1008 Spring Station Rd.Spring Hill4/4/2021100
Sunset Sushi and Thai1031 Riverside Drive, STE-GFranklin4/5/202193
Super China Buffet5228 Main Street Ste. B1Spring Hill4/11/202197
Super Suppers1031 Riverside Dr., STE MFranklin4/5/2021100
Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs #2 Mobile Unit104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd.Franklin4/11/2021100
The Academy Of Heritage Commons4615 Thompson Ridge Rd.Thompson's Station4/6/2021100
The Cheesecake Factory1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166Franklin4/14/2021100
The Goddard School Moss Food98 Moss LaneFranklin4/7/2021100
The Poki119 Franklin Road Suite Abrentwood4/11/2021100
The Roost6512 Cox RoadCollege Grove4/7/2021100
Troubadour Luther8000 Club View DrCollege Grove4/7/2021100
Walnut Grove Elementary School326 Stable Rd.Franklin4/8/2021100
West Coast Taco Shop7177 Nolensville Rd.Nolensville4/4/202198
Whiskey Fire Mobile7361 northwest HighwayFairview4/13/2021100
Wild Hare Beer Compan4825 Main St Suite 4Spring Hill4/13/202196
Willow Tree Academy Food7140 Nolensville RoadNolensville4/8/2021100
Wings To Go7180 Nolensville Road, 1CNolensville4/4/2021100
Winstead Elementary School4080 Columbia PikeFranklin4/11/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

