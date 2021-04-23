Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 1-15, 2021

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of April 20, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Business Address City Date Score Amaravati Indian Cuisine 5012 Thoroughbred Lane brentwood 4/11/2021 96 Amigo's Mexican Grill 1025 Crossings Blvd. spring Hill 4/5/2021 84 Arby's #121 1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin 4/4/2021 100 Bawarchi Biryani Point 625 Bakers Bridge Ave STE-100 Franklin 4/13/2021 97 Bethesda Elementary 4907 Bethesda Thompson's Station 4/13/2021 100 Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphous 2044 Crossings Circle spring Hill 4/7/2021 99 Burger Up 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin 4/12/2021 99 Cadence Academy Preschool 2204 Spedale Court Spring Hill 4/13/2021 100 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin 4/12/2021 99 Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food 100 Secluded Lane Spring Hill 4/5/2021 100 Chili's Grill & Bar (Food) 3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin 4/12/2021 100 Chili's Grill and Bar #1619 2000 Crossings Circle spring Hill 4/7/2021 100 Coffee & Coconuts 4000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 120 Franklin 4/7/2021 98 College Grove Elementary School 6668 Arno College Grove Rd College Grove 4/15/2021 100 Domino's #5467 5407 Main St. Spring Hill 4/7/2021 100 Fairview High School 1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview 4/4/2021 100 Franklin High Culinary Arts 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin 4/5/2021 100 Franklin High School - Food 810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin 4/5/2021 100 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 408 Church St. Franklin 4/11/2021 100 Happenstance Social Lounge 7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville 4/8/2021 100 Happenstance Social Lounge AUX 7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville 4/8/2021 100 Highway 55 Burgers 2041 Wall Street Spring Hill 4/6/2021 99 Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 5412 Pinewood Rd Franklin 4/14/2021 100 Hunter Bend Elementary 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin 4/4/2021 100 Independence High School 1996 Declaration Way Franklin 4/11/2021 100 Isshin Japanese 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview 4/13/2021 87 Jane Miller Daycare 124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin 4/12/2021 100 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin 4/8/2021 98 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar 3068 Mallory Ln Franklin 4/15/2021 100 Just Love Coffee Cafe 4816 N Main St Suite N Spring Hill 4/11/2021 100 Kilwins 405 Main Street Franklin 4/11/2021 100 Kindercare Learning Center 208 Seaboard Lane Franklin 4/11/2021 100 Krystal 1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin 4/7/2021 100 La Plaza Mexican Restaurant 2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview 4/13/2021 88 Legacy Middle School Food 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin 4/7/2021 100 Liberty Elementary School Cafeteria 600 Liberty Pike Franklin 4/11/2021 100 Loblolly Preschool Food 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview 4/14/2021 100 Longview Elementary School 2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill 4/5/2021 100 Mainstay Suites-- Foodservice 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood 4/15/2021 100 Maki Mojo, LLC 1210 West Main Street Franklin 4/12/2021 98 Manor At Steeplechase 314 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin 4/5/2021 100 Martin's BBQ - Kitchen 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill 4/14/2021 100 Martins BBQ Joint 2 7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 4/8/2021 95 Miller's Ale House 7087 Baker's Bridge Avenue Franklin 4/4/2021 96 Moe's Southwest Grill 101 Creekside Crossing, STE 400 Brentwood 4/13/2021 98 Montessori School of Franklin Food 244 Noah Drl Franklin 4/15/2021 100 O' Be Joyful 328 Main Street Franklin 4/11/2021 100 Oakview Elem. School Food Service 2390 Henpeck Lane Franklin 4/13/2021 100 Oscar's Taco Shop 4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin 4/4/2021 98 Outlander 7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville 4/4/2021 97 P. F. Chang's - Bar 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin 4/12/2021 100 P.F. Chang's China Bistro 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin 4/12/2021 99 Pei Wei Asian Diner 101 Creekside Crossing Brentwood 4/15/2021 96 Pizza Hut #36069 2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview 4/4/2021 99 Pizza Hut #4408 5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill 4/6/2021 99 Sonic Drive-In #4770 4101 Mallory Lane Franklin 4/4/2021 97 Spring Station Middle School-Food 1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill 4/4/2021 100 Sunset Sushi and Thai 1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin 4/5/2021 93 Super China Buffet 5228 Main Street Ste. B1 Spring Hill 4/11/2021 97 Super Suppers 1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin 4/5/2021 100 Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs #2 Mobile Unit 104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd. Franklin 4/11/2021 100 The Academy Of Heritage Commons 4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson's Station 4/6/2021 100 The Cheesecake Factory 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin 4/14/2021 100 The Goddard School Moss Food 98 Moss Lane Franklin 4/7/2021 100 The Poki 119 Franklin Road Suite A brentwood 4/11/2021 100 The Roost 6512 Cox Road College Grove 4/7/2021 100 Troubadour Luther 8000 Club View Dr College Grove 4/7/2021 100 Walnut Grove Elementary School 326 Stable Rd. Franklin 4/8/2021 100 West Coast Taco Shop 7177 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville 4/4/2021 98 Whiskey Fire Mobile 7361 northwest Highway Fairview 4/13/2021 100 Wild Hare Beer Compan 4825 Main St Suite 4 Spring Hill 4/13/2021 96 Willow Tree Academy Food 7140 Nolensville Road Nolensville 4/8/2021 100 Wings To Go 7180 Nolensville Road, 1C Nolensville 4/4/2021 100 Winstead Elementary School 4080 Columbia Pike Franklin 4/11/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.