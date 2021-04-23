Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 1-15, 2021

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of April 20, 2021. Click here for more health scores.
|Business
|Address
|City
|Date
|Score
|Amaravati Indian Cuisine
|5012 Thoroughbred Lane
|brentwood
|4/11/2021
|96
|Amigo's Mexican Grill
|1025 Crossings Blvd.
|spring Hill
|4/5/2021
|84
|Arby's #121
|1130 Murfreesboro Rd.
|Franklin
|4/4/2021
|100
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|625 Bakers Bridge Ave STE-100
|Franklin
|4/13/2021
|97
|Bethesda Elementary
|4907 Bethesda
|Thompson's Station
|4/13/2021
|100
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphous
|2044 Crossings Circle
|spring Hill
|4/7/2021
|99
|Burger Up
|401B Cool Spring Blvd.
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|99
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|2204 Spedale Court
|Spring Hill
|4/13/2021
|100
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|99
|Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food
|100 Secluded Lane
|Spring Hill
|4/5/2021
|100
|Chili's Grill & Bar (Food)
|3084 Columbia Ave.
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|100
|Chili's Grill and Bar #1619
|2000 Crossings Circle
|spring Hill
|4/7/2021
|100
|Coffee & Coconuts
|4000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 120
|Franklin
|4/7/2021
|98
|College Grove Elementary School
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd
|College Grove
|4/15/2021
|100
|Domino's #5467
|5407 Main St.
|Spring Hill
|4/7/2021
|100
|Fairview High School
|1601 Fairview Blvd.
|Fairview
|4/4/2021
|100
|Franklin High Culinary Arts
|810 Hillsboro Rd.
|Franklin
|4/5/2021
|100
|Franklin High School - Food
|810 Hillsboro Rd.
|Franklin
|4/5/2021
|100
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|408 Church St.
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|Happenstance Social Lounge
|7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|4/8/2021
|100
|Happenstance Social Lounge AUX
|7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|4/8/2021
|100
|Highway 55 Burgers
|2041 Wall Street
|Spring Hill
|4/6/2021
|99
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|5412 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|4/14/2021
|100
|Hunter Bend Elementary
|2121 Fieldstone Pkwy
|Franklin
|4/4/2021
|100
|Independence High School
|1996 Declaration Way
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|Isshin Japanese
|2080 Fairview Blvd.
|Fairview
|4/13/2021
|87
|Jane Miller Daycare
|124 Meadowgreen Dr.
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|100
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
|3068 Mallory Ln.
|Franklin
|4/8/2021
|98
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q Bar
|3068 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|4/15/2021
|100
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|4816 N Main St Suite N
|Spring Hill
|4/11/2021
|100
|Kilwins
|405 Main Street
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|Kindercare Learning Center
|208 Seaboard Lane
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|Krystal
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd.
|Franklin
|4/7/2021
|100
|La Plaza Mexican Restaurant
|2055 Fairview Blvd.
|Fairview
|4/13/2021
|88
|Legacy Middle School Food
|2380 Henpeck Lane
|Franklin
|4/7/2021
|100
|Liberty Elementary School Cafeteria
|600 Liberty Pike
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|Loblolly Preschool Food
|1321 Hwy 96
|Fairview
|4/14/2021
|100
|Longview Elementary School
|2929 Commonwealth Dr.
|Spring Hill
|4/5/2021
|100
|Mainstay Suites-- Foodservice
|107 Brentwood Blvd
|Brentwood
|4/15/2021
|100
|Maki Mojo, LLC
|1210 West Main Street
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|98
|Manor At Steeplechase
|314 Cool Springs Blvd.
|Franklin
|4/5/2021
|100
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|2076 Wall Street
|Spring Hill
|4/14/2021
|100
|Martins BBQ Joint 2
|7238 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|4/8/2021
|95
|Miller's Ale House
|7087 Baker's Bridge Avenue
|Franklin
|4/4/2021
|96
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|101 Creekside Crossing, STE 400
|Brentwood
|4/13/2021
|98
|Montessori School of Franklin Food
|244 Noah Drl
|Franklin
|4/15/2021
|100
|O' Be Joyful
|328 Main Street
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|Oakview Elem. School Food Service
|2390 Henpeck Lane
|Franklin
|4/13/2021
|100
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210
|Franklin
|4/4/2021
|98
|Outlander
|7215 Nolensville Road
|Nolensville
|4/4/2021
|97
|P. F. Chang's - Bar
|439 Cool Springs Blvd.
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|100
|P.F. Chang's China Bistro
|439 Cool Springs Blvd.
|Franklin
|4/12/2021
|99
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|101 Creekside Crossing
|Brentwood
|4/15/2021
|96
|Pizza Hut #36069
|2401 Fairview Blvd. West
|Fairview
|4/4/2021
|99
|Pizza Hut #4408
|5000 Spedale Court
|Spring Hill
|4/6/2021
|99
|Sonic Drive-In #4770
|4101 Mallory Lane
|Franklin
|4/4/2021
|97
|Spring Station Middle School-Food
|1008 Spring Station Rd.
|Spring Hill
|4/4/2021
|100
|Sunset Sushi and Thai
|1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G
|Franklin
|4/5/2021
|93
|Super China Buffet
|5228 Main Street Ste. B1
|Spring Hill
|4/11/2021
|97
|Super Suppers
|1031 Riverside Dr., STE M
|Franklin
|4/5/2021
|100
|Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs #2 Mobile Unit
|104 Hurstbourne Pk. Blvd.
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd.
|Thompson's Station
|4/6/2021
|100
|The Cheesecake Factory
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166
|Franklin
|4/14/2021
|100
|The Goddard School Moss Food
|98 Moss Lane
|Franklin
|4/7/2021
|100
|The Poki
|119 Franklin Road Suite A
|brentwood
|4/11/2021
|100
|The Roost
|6512 Cox Road
|College Grove
|4/7/2021
|100
|Troubadour Luther
|8000 Club View Dr
|College Grove
|4/7/2021
|100
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|326 Stable Rd.
|Franklin
|4/8/2021
|100
|West Coast Taco Shop
|7177 Nolensville Rd.
|Nolensville
|4/4/2021
|98
|Whiskey Fire Mobile
|7361 northwest Highway
|Fairview
|4/13/2021
|100
|Wild Hare Beer Compan
|4825 Main St Suite 4
|Spring Hill
|4/13/2021
|96
|Willow Tree Academy Food
|7140 Nolensville Road
|Nolensville
|4/8/2021
|100
|Wings To Go
|7180 Nolensville Road, 1C
|Nolensville
|4/4/2021
|100
|Winstead Elementary School
|4080 Columbia Pike
|Franklin
|4/11/2021
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here