Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.
|Store
|Score
|Address
|City
|Date
|ALDI
|93
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|8/9/2021
|ALDI
|95
|4917 Main St.
|Spring Hill
|4/19/2022
|ALDI
|100
|1701 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|3/18/2022
|ALDI
|98
|7117 Southpoint Pkwy
|Brentwood
|4/28/2022
|Brentwood Market & Deli
|91
|925 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|7/14/2022
|Costco
|N/A
|98 Seaboard Ln
|Brentwood
|7/20/2022
|Early's Honey Stand
|97
|5075 Main St.
|Spring Hill
|5/12/2022
|Food Lion
|95
|5341 Main St
|Spring Hill
|10/6/2022
|Food Saver
|95
|2080 Fairview Blvd E
|Fairview
|10/25/2022
|Fairview Market
|93
|2021 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|7/7/2022
|Fox Grocery
|100
|5773 Bending Chestnut Rd.
|Franklin
|8/24/2022
|GFS Market Place
|99
|95 Seaboard Ln
|Brentwood
|7/11/2022
|Herban Market
|90
|3078 Maddux Way Ste 300
|Franklin
|8/24/2022
|India Bazaar
|89
|330 Mayfield Dr
|Franklin
|8/30/2022
|Kroger
|91
|4904 Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|10/3/2022
|Kroger
|92
|3054 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|5/31/2022
|Kroger
|83
|2020 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|9/16/2022
|Kroger
|85
|595 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|9/8/2022
|Kroger
|N/A
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|11/10/2022
|Kroger
|92
|411 Whitman Rd
|Franklin
|8/10/2022
|Kroger
|86
|6690 Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|6/24/2022
|Kroger
|85
|210 Franklin Rd Suite 100
|Brentwood
|9/26/2022
|Kroger Marketplace
|97
|4726 Traders Way
|Thompsons Station
|10/6/2022
|La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria
|94
|454 Downs Blvd #110
|Franklin
|9/9/2022
|Los Compadres
|91
|1328 W Main St
|Franklin
|9/9/2022
|Mi Pueblito Mexican Market
|86
|503 Liberty Pike
|Franklin
|9/19/2022
|Nolensville Feed Mill Inc, Amish Country Market
|100
|7280 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|6/23/2022
|Publix
|99
|101 Creekside Crossing
|Brentwood
|7/21/2022
|Publix
|100
|10638 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|7/5/2022
|Publix
|89
|8105 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|5/18/2022
|Publix
|100
|7014 City Center Way
|Fairview
|5/23/2022
|Publix Berry Farms
|97
|5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|9/23/2022
|Publix Franklin Marketplace
|96
|1021 Riverside Dr
|Franklin
|6/9/2022
|Publix Harpeth Village
|92
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy
|Franklin
|9/8/2022
|Publix McKays Mill
|91
|1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200
|Franklin
|9/14/2022
|Publix Spring Hill
|89
|4935 Main St
|Spring Hill
|11/10/2022
|Sam's Club
|83
|3070 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|9/16/2022
|Sprouts
|91
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194
|Franklin
|9/21/2022
|Target
|96
|1033 Crossings Blvd
|Spring Hill
|6/7/2022
|Target
|94
|3064 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|5/24/2022
|Target
|99
|1701 Galleria Blvd
|Franklin
|9/26/2022
|Target
|89
|780 Old Hickory Blvd
|Brentwood
|9/19/2022
|The Fresh Market
|96
|235 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|9/20/2022
|Tienda La Villa
|92
|2015 Wall St
|Spring Hill
|11/22/2022
|Trader Joes
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|8/4/2021
|Wall's Grocery
|91
|4170 Kedron Rd
|Spring Hill
|6/6/2022
|Walmart
|85
|4959 Main St.
|Spring Hill
|6/14/2022
|Walmart
|93
|3600 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|10/27/2022
|Walmart
|96
|7100 Hopgood Rd
|Fairview
|7/7/2022
|Whole Foods Market
|86
|1566 W McEwen Dr
|Franklin
|6/10/2022
Important Information about Food Premises Reports
The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.
This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.
Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.
Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.