Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.

Store Score Address City Date ALDI 93 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 8/9/2021 ALDI 95 4917 Main St. Spring Hill 4/19/2022 ALDI 100 1701 Mallory Ln Brentwood 3/18/2022 ALDI 98 7117 Southpoint Pkwy Brentwood 4/28/2022 Brentwood Market & Deli 91 925 Franklin Rd Brentwood 7/14/2022 Costco N/A 98 Seaboard Ln Brentwood 7/20/2022 Early's Honey Stand 97 5075 Main St. Spring Hill 5/12/2022 Food Lion 95 5341 Main St Spring Hill 10/6/2022 Food Saver 95 2080 Fairview Blvd E Fairview 10/25/2022 Fairview Market 93 2021 Fairview Blvd Fairview 7/7/2022 Fox Grocery 100 5773 Bending Chestnut Rd. Franklin 8/24/2022 GFS Market Place 99 95 Seaboard Ln Brentwood 7/11/2022 Herban Market 90 3078 Maddux Way Ste 300 Franklin 8/24/2022 India Bazaar 89 330 Mayfield Dr Franklin 8/30/2022 Kroger 91 4904 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 10/3/2022 Kroger 92 3054 Columbia Ave Franklin 5/31/2022 Kroger 83 2020 Mallory Ln Franklin 9/16/2022 Kroger 85 595 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 9/8/2022 Kroger N/A 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 11/10/2022 Kroger 92 411 Whitman Rd Franklin 8/10/2022 Kroger 86 6690 Nolensville Rd Brentwood 6/24/2022 Kroger 85 210 Franklin Rd Suite 100 Brentwood 9/26/2022 Kroger Marketplace 97 4726 Traders Way Thompsons Station 10/6/2022 La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria 94 454 Downs Blvd #110 Franklin 9/9/2022 Los Compadres 91 1328 W Main St Franklin 9/9/2022 Mi Pueblito Mexican Market 86 503 Liberty Pike Franklin 9/19/2022 Nolensville Feed Mill Inc, Amish Country Market 100 7280 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 6/23/2022 Publix 99 101 Creekside Crossing Brentwood 7/21/2022 Publix 100 10638 Concord Rd Brentwood 7/5/2022 Publix 89 8105 Moores Ln Brentwood 5/18/2022 Publix 100 7014 City Center Way Fairview 5/23/2022 Publix Berry Farms 97 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd Franklin 9/23/2022 Publix Franklin Marketplace 96 1021 Riverside Dr Franklin 6/9/2022 Publix Harpeth Village 92 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin 9/8/2022 Publix McKays Mill 91 1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200 Franklin 9/14/2022 Publix Spring Hill 89 4935 Main St Spring Hill 11/10/2022 Sam's Club 83 3070 Mallory Ln Franklin 9/16/2022 Sprouts 91 1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194 Franklin 9/21/2022 Target 96 1033 Crossings Blvd Spring Hill 6/7/2022 Target 94 3064 Columbia Ave Franklin 5/24/2022 Target 99 1701 Galleria Blvd Franklin 9/26/2022 Target 89 780 Old Hickory Blvd Brentwood 9/19/2022 The Fresh Market 96 235 Franklin Rd Brentwood 9/20/2022 Tienda La Villa 92 2015 Wall St Spring Hill 11/22/2022 Trader Joes 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 8/4/2021 Wall's Grocery 91 4170 Kedron Rd Spring Hill 6/6/2022 Walmart 85 4959 Main St. Spring Hill 6/14/2022 Walmart 93 3600 Mallory Ln Franklin 10/27/2022 Walmart 96 7100 Hopgood Rd Fairview 7/7/2022 Whole Foods Market 86 1566 W McEwen Dr Franklin 6/10/2022

