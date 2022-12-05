Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.

StoreScoreAddressCityDate
ALDI93209 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin8/9/2021
ALDI954917 Main St.Spring Hill4/19/2022
ALDI1001701 Mallory LnBrentwood3/18/2022
ALDI987117 Southpoint PkwyBrentwood4/28/2022
Brentwood Market & Deli91925 Franklin RdBrentwood7/14/2022
CostcoN/A98 Seaboard LnBrentwood7/20/2022
Early's Honey Stand975075 Main St.Spring Hill5/12/2022
Food Lion955341 Main StSpring Hill10/6/2022
Food Saver952080 Fairview Blvd EFairview10/25/2022
Fairview Market932021 Fairview BlvdFairview7/7/2022
Fox Grocery1005773 Bending Chestnut Rd.Franklin8/24/2022
GFS Market Place9995 Seaboard LnBrentwood7/11/2022
Herban Market903078 Maddux Way Ste 300Franklin8/24/2022
India Bazaar89330 Mayfield DrFranklin8/30/2022
Kroger914904 Port Royal RdSpring Hill10/3/2022
Kroger923054 Columbia AveFranklin5/31/2022
Kroger832020 Mallory LnFranklin9/16/2022
Kroger85595 Hillsboro RdFranklin9/8/2022
KrogerN/A1203 Murfreesboro RdFranklin11/10/2022
Kroger92411 Whitman RdFranklin8/10/2022
Kroger866690 Nolensville RdBrentwood6/24/2022
Kroger85210 Franklin Rd Suite 100Brentwood9/26/2022
Kroger Marketplace974726 Traders WayThompsons Station10/6/2022
La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria94454 Downs Blvd #110Franklin9/9/2022
Los Compadres911328 W Main StFranklin9/9/2022
Mi Pueblito Mexican Market86503 Liberty PikeFranklin9/19/2022
Nolensville Feed Mill Inc, Amish Country Market1007280 Nolensville RdNolensville6/23/2022
Publix99101 Creekside CrossingBrentwood7/21/2022
Publix10010638 Concord RdBrentwood7/5/2022
Publix898105 Moores LnBrentwood5/18/2022
Publix1007014 City Center WayFairview5/23/2022
Publix Berry Farms975021 Hughes Crossing BlvdFranklin9/23/2022
Publix Franklin Marketplace961021 Riverside DrFranklin6/9/2022
Publix Harpeth Village922020 Fieldstone PkwyFranklin9/8/2022
Publix McKays Mill911400 Liberty Pike Ste 200Franklin9/14/2022
Publix Spring Hill894935 Main StSpring Hill11/10/2022
Sam's Club833070 Mallory LnFranklin9/16/2022
Sprouts911010 Murfreesboro Rd #194Franklin9/21/2022
Target961033 Crossings BlvdSpring Hill6/7/2022
Target943064 Columbia AveFranklin5/24/2022
Target991701 Galleria BlvdFranklin9/26/2022
Target89780 Old Hickory BlvdBrentwood9/19/2022
The Fresh Market96235 Franklin RdBrentwood9/20/2022
Tienda La Villa922015 Wall StSpring Hill11/22/2022
Trader Joes100545 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin8/4/2021
Wall's Grocery914170 Kedron RdSpring Hill6/6/2022
Walmart854959 Main St.Spring Hill6/14/2022
Walmart933600 Mallory LnFranklin10/27/2022
Walmart967100 Hopgood RdFairview7/7/2022
Whole Foods Market861566 W McEwen DrFranklin6/10/2022

Important Information about Food Premises Reports

The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.

This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.

Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.

Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.

