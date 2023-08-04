Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for August 4, 2023

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of August 3, 2023, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Some stores may bleed into other counties.

Store Score City Address Inspection Date ALDI 95 Spring Hill 4917 Main St. 4/19/2022 Food Lion 95 Spring Hill 5341 Main St 10/6/2022 Kroger 91 Spring Hill 4904 Port Royal Rd 10/3/2022 Kroger AFC SUSHI 100 Spring Hill 4904 Port Royal Rd 1/20/2023 Kroger AFC SUSHI 100 Thompson's Station 4726 Traders Way 1/25/2023 Kroger Marketplace 97 Thompson's Station 4726 Traders Way 10/6/2022 La Villa Mexican Store 92 Spring Hill 2029 Wall St 11/22/2022 Publix Spring Hill 89 Spring Hill 4935 Main St 11/10/2022 Target 98 Spring Hill 1033 Crossings Blvd 12/12/2022 Wall's Grocery 92 Spring Hill 4170 Kedron Rd 12/12/2022 Walmart 97 Spring Hill 4959 Main St. 2/22/2023 ALDI 100 Franklin 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd 2/14/2023 Herban Market 93 Franklin 3078 Maddux Way Ste 300 2/28/2023 India Bazaar 62 Franklin 330 Mayfield Dr 3/27/2023 Kroger 91 Franklin 3054 Columbia Ave 12/7/2022 Kroger 89 Franklin 2020 Mallory Ln 3/16/2023 Kroger 85 Franklin 595 Hillsboro Rd 9/8/2022 Kroger NA Franklin 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 11/10/2022 Kroger 80 Franklin 411 Whitman Rd 3/14/2023 Kroger AFC SUSHI 96 Franklin 411 Whitman Rd 1/20/2023 Kroger AFC SUSHI 94 Franklin 3054 Columbia Ave 1/6/2023 Kroger AFC SUSHI 96 Franklin 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 12/20/2022 La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria 73 Franklin 454 Downs Blvd #110 3/3/2023 Los Compadres 91 Franklin 1328 W Main St 9/9/2022 Mi Pueblito Mexican Market 86 Franklin 503 Liberty Pike 9/19/2022 Publix AFC SUSHI NA Franklin 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd 1/19/2023 Publix AFC SUSHI 99 Franklin 1021 Riverside Dr 12/20/2022 Publix AFC SUSHI 96 Franklin 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy 1/19/2023 Publix AFC SUSHI 100 Franklin 1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200 10/3/2022 Publix Berry Farms 97 Franklin 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd 9/23/2022 Publix Franklin Marketplace 96 Franklin 1021 Riverside Dr 12/13/2022 Publix Harpeth Village 92 Franklin 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy 9/8/2022 Publix McKays Mill NA Franklin 1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200 3/22/2023 Sam's Club 83 Franklin 3070 Mallory Ln 9/16/2022 Sprouts 100 Franklin 1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194 2/17/2023 Sprouts OUMI SUSHI 96 Franklin 1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194 2/23/2023 Target 91 Franklin 3064 Columbia Ave 12/7/2022 Target 99 Franklin 1701 Galleria Blvd 9/26/2022 Trader Joe's 100 Franklin 545 Cool Springs Blvd 2/3/2023 Walmart 93 Franklin 3600 Mallory Ln 10/27/2022 Whole Foods Market 90 Franklin 1566 W McEwen Dr 2/15/2023 ALDI 100 Brentwood 1701 Mallory Ln. 3/18/2022 ALDI 98 Brentwood 7117 Southpoint Pkwy 4/28/2022 Brentwood Market & Deli 97 Brentwood 925 Franklin Rd 2/10/2023 Costco 100 Brentwood 98 Seaboard Ln 2/9/2023 GFS Market Place 100 Brentwood 95 Seaboard Ln 1/24/2023 Kroger 89 Brentwood 6690 Nolensville Rd 1/9/2023 Kroger 85 Brentwood 210 Franklin Rd Suite 100 9/26/2022 Kroger AFC SUSHI 79 Brentwood 6690 Nolensville Rd 10/17/2022 Kroger AFC SUSHI 100 Brentwood 210 Franklin Rd Suite 100 1/13/2023 Publix 100 Brentwood 101 Creekside Crossing 2/9/2023 Publix AfC SUSHI 96 Brentwood 8105 Moores Ln 12/20/2022 Publix 80 Brentwood 8105 Moores Ln 12/12/2022 Publix afC SUSHI 98 Brentwood 101 Creekside Crossing 1/25/2023 Publix AFC SUSHI 99 Brentwood 10638 Concord Rd 1/19/2023 Publix Super Market 92 Brentwood 10638 Concord Rd 1/13/2023 Target 98 Brentwood 780 Old Hickory Blvd 3/14/2023 The Fresh Market 96 Brentwood 235 Franklin Rd 9/20/2022 Food Saver 95 Fairview 2080 Fairview Blvd E 10/25/2022 Walmart 100 Fairview 7100 Hopgood Rd 1/27/2023 Publix 92 Fairview 7014 City Center Way 12/9/2022 Publix AFC Sushi 96 Fairview 7014 City Center Way 12/19/2022 Nolensville Feed Mill Inc 83 Noensville 7280 Nolensville Rd 1/19/2023

