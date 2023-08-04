Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for August 4, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
grocery stores in brentwood

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of August 3, 2023, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Some stores may bleed into other counties.

StoreScoreCityAddressInspection Date
ALDI95Spring Hill4917 Main St.4/19/2022
Food Lion95Spring Hill5341 Main St10/6/2022
Kroger91Spring Hill4904 Port Royal Rd10/3/2022
Kroger AFC SUSHI100Spring Hill4904 Port Royal Rd1/20/2023
Kroger AFC SUSHI100Thompson's Station4726 Traders Way1/25/2023
Kroger Marketplace97Thompson's Station4726 Traders Way10/6/2022
La Villa Mexican Store92Spring Hill2029 Wall St11/22/2022
Publix Spring Hill89Spring Hill4935 Main St11/10/2022
Target98Spring Hill1033 Crossings Blvd12/12/2022
Wall's Grocery92Spring Hill4170 Kedron Rd12/12/2022
Walmart97Spring Hill4959 Main St.2/22/2023
ALDI100Franklin209 S Royal Oaks Blvd2/14/2023
Herban Market93Franklin3078 Maddux Way Ste 3002/28/2023
India Bazaar62Franklin330 Mayfield Dr3/27/2023
Kroger91Franklin3054 Columbia Ave12/7/2022
Kroger89Franklin2020 Mallory Ln3/16/2023
Kroger85Franklin595 Hillsboro Rd9/8/2022
KrogerNAFranklin1203 Murfreesboro Rd11/10/2022
Kroger80Franklin411 Whitman Rd3/14/2023
Kroger AFC SUSHI96Franklin411 Whitman Rd1/20/2023
Kroger AFC SUSHI94Franklin3054 Columbia Ave1/6/2023
Kroger AFC SUSHI96Franklin1203 Murfreesboro Rd12/20/2022
La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria73Franklin454 Downs Blvd #1103/3/2023
Los Compadres91Franklin1328 W Main St9/9/2022
Mi Pueblito Mexican Market86Franklin503 Liberty Pike9/19/2022
Publix AFC SUSHINAFranklin5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd1/19/2023
Publix AFC SUSHI99Franklin1021 Riverside Dr12/20/2022
Publix AFC SUSHI96Franklin2020 Fieldstone Pkwy1/19/2023
Publix AFC SUSHI100Franklin1400 Liberty Pike Ste 20010/3/2022
Publix Berry Farms97Franklin5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd9/23/2022
Publix Franklin Marketplace96Franklin1021 Riverside Dr12/13/2022
Publix Harpeth Village92Franklin2020 Fieldstone Pkwy9/8/2022
Publix McKays MillNAFranklin1400 Liberty Pike Ste 2003/22/2023
Sam's Club83Franklin3070 Mallory Ln9/16/2022
Sprouts100Franklin1010 Murfreesboro Rd #1942/17/2023
Sprouts OUMI SUSHI96Franklin1010 Murfreesboro Rd #1942/23/2023
Target91Franklin3064 Columbia Ave12/7/2022
Target99Franklin1701 Galleria Blvd9/26/2022
Trader Joe's100Franklin545 Cool Springs Blvd2/3/2023
Walmart93Franklin3600 Mallory Ln10/27/2022
Whole Foods Market90Franklin1566 W McEwen Dr2/15/2023
ALDI100Brentwood1701 Mallory Ln.3/18/2022
ALDI98Brentwood7117 Southpoint Pkwy4/28/2022
Brentwood Market & Deli97Brentwood925 Franklin Rd2/10/2023
Costco100Brentwood98 Seaboard Ln2/9/2023
GFS Market Place100Brentwood95 Seaboard Ln1/24/2023
Kroger89Brentwood6690 Nolensville Rd1/9/2023
Kroger85Brentwood210 Franklin Rd Suite 1009/26/2022
Kroger AFC SUSHI79Brentwood6690 Nolensville Rd10/17/2022
Kroger AFC SUSHI100Brentwood210 Franklin Rd Suite 1001/13/2023
Publix100Brentwood101 Creekside Crossing2/9/2023
Publix AfC SUSHI96Brentwood8105 Moores Ln12/20/2022
Publix80Brentwood8105 Moores Ln12/12/2022
Publix afC SUSHI98Brentwood101 Creekside Crossing1/25/2023
Publix AFC SUSHI99Brentwood10638 Concord Rd1/19/2023
Publix Super Market92Brentwood10638 Concord Rd1/13/2023
Target98Brentwood780 Old Hickory Blvd3/14/2023
The Fresh Market96Brentwood235 Franklin Rd9/20/2022
Food Saver95Fairview2080 Fairview Blvd E10/25/2022
Walmart100Fairview7100 Hopgood Rd1/27/2023
Publix92Fairview7014 City Center Way12/9/2022
Publix AFC Sushi96Fairview7014 City Center Way12/19/2022
Nolensville Feed Mill Inc83Noensville7280 Nolensville Rd1/19/2023

Important Information about Food Premises Reports

The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.

This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.

Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.

Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.

