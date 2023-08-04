Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for August 4, 2023

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of August 3, 2023, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Some stores may bleed into other counties.
|Store
|Score
|City
|Address
|Inspection Date
|ALDI
|95
|Spring Hill
|4917 Main St.
|4/19/2022
|Food Lion
|95
|Spring Hill
|5341 Main St
|10/6/2022
|Kroger
|91
|Spring Hill
|4904 Port Royal Rd
|10/3/2022
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|100
|Spring Hill
|4904 Port Royal Rd
|1/20/2023
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|100
|Thompson's Station
|4726 Traders Way
|1/25/2023
|Kroger Marketplace
|97
|Thompson's Station
|4726 Traders Way
|10/6/2022
|La Villa Mexican Store
|92
|Spring Hill
|2029 Wall St
|11/22/2022
|Publix Spring Hill
|89
|Spring Hill
|4935 Main St
|11/10/2022
|Target
|98
|Spring Hill
|1033 Crossings Blvd
|12/12/2022
|Wall's Grocery
|92
|Spring Hill
|4170 Kedron Rd
|12/12/2022
|Walmart
|97
|Spring Hill
|4959 Main St.
|2/22/2023
|ALDI
|100
|Franklin
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|2/14/2023
|Herban Market
|93
|Franklin
|3078 Maddux Way Ste 300
|2/28/2023
|India Bazaar
|62
|Franklin
|330 Mayfield Dr
|3/27/2023
|Kroger
|91
|Franklin
|3054 Columbia Ave
|12/7/2022
|Kroger
|89
|Franklin
|2020 Mallory Ln
|3/16/2023
|Kroger
|85
|Franklin
|595 Hillsboro Rd
|9/8/2022
|Kroger
|NA
|Franklin
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|11/10/2022
|Kroger
|80
|Franklin
|411 Whitman Rd
|3/14/2023
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|96
|Franklin
|411 Whitman Rd
|1/20/2023
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|94
|Franklin
|3054 Columbia Ave
|1/6/2023
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|96
|Franklin
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|12/20/2022
|La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria
|73
|Franklin
|454 Downs Blvd #110
|3/3/2023
|Los Compadres
|91
|Franklin
|1328 W Main St
|9/9/2022
|Mi Pueblito Mexican Market
|86
|Franklin
|503 Liberty Pike
|9/19/2022
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|NA
|Franklin
|5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd
|1/19/2023
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|99
|Franklin
|1021 Riverside Dr
|12/20/2022
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|96
|Franklin
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy
|1/19/2023
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|100
|Franklin
|1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200
|10/3/2022
|Publix Berry Farms
|97
|Franklin
|5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd
|9/23/2022
|Publix Franklin Marketplace
|96
|Franklin
|1021 Riverside Dr
|12/13/2022
|Publix Harpeth Village
|92
|Franklin
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy
|9/8/2022
|Publix McKays Mill
|NA
|Franklin
|1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200
|3/22/2023
|Sam's Club
|83
|Franklin
|3070 Mallory Ln
|9/16/2022
|Sprouts
|100
|Franklin
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194
|2/17/2023
|Sprouts OUMI SUSHI
|96
|Franklin
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194
|2/23/2023
|Target
|91
|Franklin
|3064 Columbia Ave
|12/7/2022
|Target
|99
|Franklin
|1701 Galleria Blvd
|9/26/2022
|Trader Joe's
|100
|Franklin
|545 Cool Springs Blvd
|2/3/2023
|Walmart
|93
|Franklin
|3600 Mallory Ln
|10/27/2022
|Whole Foods Market
|90
|Franklin
|1566 W McEwen Dr
|2/15/2023
|ALDI
|100
|Brentwood
|1701 Mallory Ln.
|3/18/2022
|ALDI
|98
|Brentwood
|7117 Southpoint Pkwy
|4/28/2022
|Brentwood Market & Deli
|97
|Brentwood
|925 Franklin Rd
|2/10/2023
|Costco
|100
|Brentwood
|98 Seaboard Ln
|2/9/2023
|GFS Market Place
|100
|Brentwood
|95 Seaboard Ln
|1/24/2023
|Kroger
|89
|Brentwood
|6690 Nolensville Rd
|1/9/2023
|Kroger
|85
|Brentwood
|210 Franklin Rd Suite 100
|9/26/2022
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|79
|Brentwood
|6690 Nolensville Rd
|10/17/2022
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|100
|Brentwood
|210 Franklin Rd Suite 100
|1/13/2023
|Publix
|100
|Brentwood
|101 Creekside Crossing
|2/9/2023
|Publix AfC SUSHI
|96
|Brentwood
|8105 Moores Ln
|12/20/2022
|Publix
|80
|Brentwood
|8105 Moores Ln
|12/12/2022
|Publix afC SUSHI
|98
|Brentwood
|101 Creekside Crossing
|1/25/2023
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|99
|Brentwood
|10638 Concord Rd
|1/19/2023
|Publix Super Market
|92
|Brentwood
|10638 Concord Rd
|1/13/2023
|Target
|98
|Brentwood
|780 Old Hickory Blvd
|3/14/2023
|The Fresh Market
|96
|Brentwood
|235 Franklin Rd
|9/20/2022
|Food Saver
|95
|Fairview
|2080 Fairview Blvd E
|10/25/2022
|Walmart
|100
|Fairview
|7100 Hopgood Rd
|1/27/2023
|Publix
|92
|Fairview
|7014 City Center Way
|12/9/2022
|Publix AFC Sushi
|96
|Fairview
|7014 City Center Way
|12/19/2022
|Nolensville Feed Mill Inc
|83
|Noensville
|7280 Nolensville Rd
|1/19/2023
Important Information about Food Premises Reports
The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.
This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.
Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.
Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.