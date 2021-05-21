Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Spring Hill for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
ALDI4917 Main St.1/13/202189
Food Lion5341 Main St10/9/202090
Kroger4904 Port Royal Rd11/16/202086
Kroger AFC SUSHI4904 Port Royal Rd3/8/202192
Kroger AFC SUSHI4726 Traders Way12/14/202096
Kroger Marketplace4726 Traders Way10/19/202072
La Villa Mexican Store2029 Wall St4/28/202191
Publix Spring Hill4935 Main St10/9/202091
Target1033 Crossings Blvd9/10/202090
Wall's Grocery4170 Kedron Rd12/15/202094
Walmart4959 Main St.9/9/202081

Important Information about Food Premises Reports

The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.

This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.

Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.

Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.

