Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Spring Hill for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.

BRENTWOOD | FRANKLIN

Store Address Inspection Date Score ALDI 4917 Main St. 1/13/2021 89 Food Lion 5341 Main St 10/9/2020 90 Kroger 4904 Port Royal Rd 11/16/2020 86 Kroger AFC SUSHI 4904 Port Royal Rd 3/8/2021 92 Kroger AFC SUSHI 4726 Traders Way 12/14/2020 96 Kroger Marketplace 4726 Traders Way 10/19/2020 72 La Villa Mexican Store 2029 Wall St 4/28/2021 91 Publix Spring Hill 4935 Main St 10/9/2020 91 Target 1033 Crossings Blvd 9/10/2020 90 Wall's Grocery 4170 Kedron Rd 12/15/2020 94 Walmart 4959 Main St. 9/9/2020 81

