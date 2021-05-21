Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Franklin for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.

BRENTWOOD | SPRING HILL

Store Address Inspection Date Score ALDI 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd 1/30/2020 90 Herban Market 3078 Maddux Way Ste 300 3/24/2021 94 India Bazaar 330 Mayfield Dr 12/7/2020 73 Kroger 3054 Columbia Ave 9/21/2020 75 Kroger 2020 Mallory Ln 10/13/2020 91 Kroger 595 Hillsboro Rd 11/23/2020 71 Kroger 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 9/29/2020 85 Kroger 411 Whitman Rd 9/2/2020 70 Kroger AFC SUSHI 3054 Columbia Ave 11/4/2020 78 Kroger AFC SUSHI 595 Hillsboro Rd 9/17/2020 91 Kroger AFC SUSHI 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 12/9/2020 86 La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria 454 Downs Blvd #110 5/7/2021 96 Los Compadres 1328 W Main St 4/15/2021 85 Mi Pueblito Mexican Market 503 Liberty Pike 4/13/2021 91 Publix AFC SUSHI 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd 10/23/2020 86 Publix AFC SUSHI 1021 Riverside Dr 12/9/2020 98 Publix AFC SUSHI 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy 9/17/2020 100 Publix AFC SUSHI 1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200 1/14/2021 90 Publix Berry Farms 5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd 9/4/2020 96 Publix Franklin Marketplace 1021 Riverside Dr 6/9/2020 88 Publix Harpeth Village 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy 6/10/2020 84 Publix McKays Mill 1400 Liberty Pike Ste 200 1/5/2021 81 Sam's Club 3070 Mallory Ln 2/4/2021 79 Sprouts 1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194 12/8/2020 91 Sprouts OUMI SUSHI 1010 Murfreesboro Rd #194 6/9/2020 81 Target 3064 Columbia Ave 9/21/2020 95 Target 1701 Galleria Blvd 9/3/2020 95 Walmart 3600 Mallory Ln 10/7/2020 91 Whole Foods Market 1566 W McEwen Dr 8/19/2020 72

Important Information about Food Premises Reports

The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.

This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.

Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.

Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.