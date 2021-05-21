Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Franklin for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.

BRENTWOOD | SPRING HILL

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
ALDI209 S Royal Oaks Blvd1/30/202090
Herban Market3078 Maddux Way Ste 3003/24/202194
India Bazaar330 Mayfield Dr12/7/202073
Kroger3054 Columbia Ave9/21/202075
Kroger2020 Mallory Ln10/13/202091
Kroger595 Hillsboro Rd11/23/202071
Kroger1203 Murfreesboro Rd9/29/202085
Kroger411 Whitman Rd9/2/202070
Kroger AFC SUSHI3054 Columbia Ave11/4/202078
Kroger AFC SUSHI595 Hillsboro Rd9/17/202091
Kroger AFC SUSHI1203 Murfreesboro Rd12/9/202086
La Villa Carniceria, Tienda, Y Tortilleria454 Downs Blvd #1105/7/202196
Los Compadres1328 W Main St4/15/202185
Mi Pueblito Mexican Market503 Liberty Pike4/13/202191
Publix AFC SUSHI5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd10/23/202086
Publix AFC SUSHI1021 Riverside Dr12/9/202098
Publix AFC SUSHI2020 Fieldstone Pkwy9/17/2020100
Publix AFC SUSHI1400 Liberty Pike Ste 2001/14/202190
Publix Berry Farms5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd9/4/202096
Publix Franklin Marketplace1021 Riverside Dr6/9/202088
Publix Harpeth Village2020 Fieldstone Pkwy6/10/202084
Publix McKays Mill1400 Liberty Pike Ste 2001/5/202181
Sam's Club3070 Mallory Ln2/4/202179
Sprouts1010 Murfreesboro Rd #19412/8/202091
Sprouts OUMI SUSHI1010 Murfreesboro Rd #1946/9/202081
Target3064 Columbia Ave9/21/202095
Target1701 Galleria Blvd9/3/202095
Walmart3600 Mallory Ln10/7/202091
Whole Foods Market1566 W McEwen Dr8/19/202072

Important Information about Food Premises Reports

The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.

This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.

Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.

Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.

