Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Brentwood for May 21, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
produce generic

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL

StoreAddressInspection DateScore
Brentwood Market & Deli925 Franklin Rd10/22/202079
Costco98 Seaboard Ln12/2/202096
GFS Market Place95 Seaboard Ln12/2/202091
Kroger6690 Nolensville Rd2/25/202176
Kroger210 Franklin Rd Suite 1007/1/202084
Kroger AFC SUSHI6690 Nolensville Rd4/23/202196
Kroger AFC SUSHI210 Franklin Rd Suite 1009/15/202072
Publix101 Creekside Crossing9/11/202074
Publix8105 Moores Ln1/28/202183
Publix AFC SUSHI8105 Moores Ln12/22/202091
Publix AfC SUSHI101 Creekside Crossing9/15/202096
Publix AFC SUSHI10638 Concord Rd1/22/202183
Publix Super Market10638 Concord Rd12/7/202092
Target780 Old Hickory Blvd2/10/202191
The Fresh Market235 Franklin Rd7/7/202090

Important Information about Food Premises Reports

The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.

This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.

Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.

Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here