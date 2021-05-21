Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Brentwood for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.
|Store
|Address
|Inspection Date
|Score
|Brentwood Market & Deli
|925 Franklin Rd
|10/22/2020
|79
|Costco
|98 Seaboard Ln
|12/2/2020
|96
|GFS Market Place
|95 Seaboard Ln
|12/2/2020
|91
|Kroger
|6690 Nolensville Rd
|2/25/2021
|76
|Kroger
|210 Franklin Rd Suite 100
|7/1/2020
|84
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|6690 Nolensville Rd
|4/23/2021
|96
|Kroger AFC SUSHI
|210 Franklin Rd Suite 100
|9/15/2020
|72
|Publix
|101 Creekside Crossing
|9/11/2020
|74
|Publix
|8105 Moores Ln
|1/28/2021
|83
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|8105 Moores Ln
|12/22/2020
|91
|Publix AfC SUSHI
|101 Creekside Crossing
|9/15/2020
|96
|Publix AFC SUSHI
|10638 Concord Rd
|1/22/2021
|83
|Publix Super Market
|10638 Concord Rd
|12/7/2020
|92
|Target
|780 Old Hickory Blvd
|2/10/2021
|91
|The Fresh Market
|235 Franklin Rd
|7/7/2020
|90
Important Information about Food Premises Reports
The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.
This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.
Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.
Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.