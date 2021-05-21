Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Brentwood for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information.

Store Address Inspection Date Score Brentwood Market & Deli 925 Franklin Rd 10/22/2020 79 Costco 98 Seaboard Ln 12/2/2020 96 GFS Market Place 95 Seaboard Ln 12/2/2020 91 Kroger 6690 Nolensville Rd 2/25/2021 76 Kroger 210 Franklin Rd Suite 100 7/1/2020 84 Kroger AFC SUSHI 6690 Nolensville Rd 4/23/2021 96 Kroger AFC SUSHI 210 Franklin Rd Suite 100 9/15/2020 72 Publix 101 Creekside Crossing 9/11/2020 74 Publix 8105 Moores Ln 1/28/2021 83 Publix AFC SUSHI 8105 Moores Ln 12/22/2020 91 Publix AfC SUSHI 101 Creekside Crossing 9/15/2020 96 Publix AFC SUSHI 10638 Concord Rd 1/22/2021 83 Publix Super Market 10638 Concord Rd 12/7/2020 92 Target 780 Old Hickory Blvd 2/10/2021 91 The Fresh Market 235 Franklin Rd 7/7/2020 90

