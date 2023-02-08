Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport

These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022
8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022
8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022
Arrington Wine Bar1008/18/2022
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse8410/17/2022
barista Parlor1008/29/2022
Bongo Java999/2/2022
Burger King978/18/2022
Chick-fil-A88 / 9811/28/2022
Fugitives Public house87 / 9711/28/2022
Green Beans Coffee Co.993/1/2022
Hissho Sushi9911/28/2022
Kijiji Coffee (T-B)1008/10/2022
Kijiji Coffee (T-A)1008/3/2022
Little Harpeth Brewing1001/12/2022
Ole Red9811/28/2022
Party Fowl94 / 998/18/2022
Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker88 / 9810/17/2022
Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant95 / 1008/18/2022
Pyramids Cafe91 / 9610/31/2022
Shake Shack1009/7/2022
Southernaire Market1009/2/2022
Starbucks1003/1/2021
Swett's BBQ72 / 968/15/2022
Tailgate Brewery83 / 977/19/2022
Tennessee Brew Works993/1/2022
Tennessee Rickhouse9812/27/2022
The Green Room78 / 9810/3/2022
The Southern Steak & Oyster91 / 1008/18/2022
The Urban Juicer998/29/2022
Three Casks9412/19/2022
Tootsies Orchid Lounge94 / 9910/3/2022
Vino Fiesta1008/15/2022
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

