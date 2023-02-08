Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport

These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores.
|Place
|Score / Update
|Date
|400 Degrees
|92 / 97
|9/27/2022
|8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)
|99
|8/15/2022
|8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)
|99
|8/18/2022
|Arrington Wine Bar
|100
|8/18/2022
|Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse
|84
|10/17/2022
|barista Parlor
|100
|8/29/2022
|Bongo Java
|99
|9/2/2022
|Burger King
|97
|8/18/2022
|Chick-fil-A
|88 / 98
|11/28/2022
|Fresh Attractions
|Fugitives Public house
|87 / 97
|11/28/2022
|Green Beans Coffee Co.
|99
|3/1/2022
|Hissho Sushi
|99
|11/28/2022
|Kijiji Coffee (T-B)
|100
|8/10/2022
|Kijiji Coffee (T-A)
|100
|8/3/2022
|Little Harpeth Brewing
|100
|1/12/2022
|MEEL
|Ole Red
|98
|11/28/2022
|Party Fowl
|94 / 99
|8/18/2022
|Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker
|88 / 98
|10/17/2022
|Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant
|95 / 100
|8/18/2022
|Pyramids Cafe
|91 / 96
|10/31/2022
|Shake Shack
|100
|9/7/2022
|Southernaire Market
|100
|9/2/2022
|Starbucks
|100
|3/1/2021
|Swett's BBQ
|72 / 96
|8/15/2022
|Tailgate Brewery
|83 / 97
|7/19/2022
|Tennessee Brew Works
|99
|3/1/2022
|Tennessee Rickhouse
|98
|12/27/2022
|The Green Room
|78 / 98
|10/3/2022
|The Southern Steak & Oyster
|91 / 100
|8/18/2022
|The Urban Juicer
|99
|8/29/2022
|Three Casks
|94
|12/19/2022
|Tootsies Orchid Lounge
|94 / 99
|10/3/2022
|Vino Fiesta
|100
|8/15/2022
|Yazoo Brewing Company
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.