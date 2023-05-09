Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Williamson County for May 9, 2023

These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of May 9, 2023. Click here for more health scores. Some locations might be in multiple counties.

PlaceScore / Follow UpDateCityAddress
Daylight Donuts83 / 959/14/2022Spring Hill4926 Port Royal Rd.
Donut Palace972/10/2023Spring Hill5228 N. Main St,, STE B
Duck Donuts10010/10/2022Brentwood101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1000
Dunkin'9910/12/2022Brentwood4930 Thoroughbred Lane
Dunkin'992/3/2023Franklin1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1
Dunkin'1001/6/2023Franklin9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101
Dunkin'97 / 991/23/2023Spring Hill1098A Wall St.
Dunkin'1003/23/2023Spring Hill4885 Port Royal Rd.
Dunkin'984/18/2023Fairview2243 Fairview Blvd. West
Dunkin'8312/19/2022Fairview1425 TN-96
Fairview Fresh Daily Donuts984/1/2022Fairview2203 Fairview Blvd
Five Daughters Bakery961/26/2023Franklin230 Franklin Road (Inside Factory)
Itty Bitty Donuts1004/4/2023Nolensville7311-B, Nolensville Rd
Krispy Kreme93 / 958/25/2022Brentwood1733 Mallory Lane.
Peace Love and Little Donuts1003/21/2023Brentwood213 Franklin Rd Suite 120
Tiny Little Donuts1002/21/2023Franklin1203 Murfreesboro Rd
Tiny Little Donuts10010/28/2022Franklin328 5th Avenue North

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

