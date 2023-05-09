Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Williamson County for May 9, 2023

These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of May 9, 2023. Click here for more health scores. Some locations might be in multiple counties.

Place Score / Follow Up Date City Address Daylight Donuts 83 / 95 9/14/2022 Spring Hill 4926 Port Royal Rd. Donut Palace 97 2/10/2023 Spring Hill 5228 N. Main St,, STE B Duck Donuts 100 10/10/2022 Brentwood 101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1000 Dunkin' 99 10/12/2022 Brentwood 4930 Thoroughbred Lane Dunkin' 99 2/3/2023 Franklin 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Dunkin' 100 1/6/2023 Franklin 9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Dunkin' 97 / 99 1/23/2023 Spring Hill 1098A Wall St. Dunkin' 100 3/23/2023 Spring Hill 4885 Port Royal Rd. Dunkin' 98 4/18/2023 Fairview 2243 Fairview Blvd. West Dunkin' 83 12/19/2022 Fairview 1425 TN-96 Fairview Fresh Daily Donuts 98 4/1/2022 Fairview 2203 Fairview Blvd Five Daughters Bakery 96 1/26/2023 Franklin 230 Franklin Road (Inside Factory) Itty Bitty Donuts 100 4/4/2023 Nolensville 7311-B, Nolensville Rd Krispy Kreme 93 / 95 8/25/2022 Brentwood 1733 Mallory Lane. Peace Love and Little Donuts 100 3/21/2023 Brentwood 213 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Tiny Little Donuts 100 2/21/2023 Franklin 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Tiny Little Donuts 100 10/28/2022 Franklin 328 5th Avenue North

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.