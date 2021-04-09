Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Spring Hill for April 9, 2021

These are the scores for Donut Shops in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Date Score Daylight Donuts 4926 Port Royal Rd. 07/22/2020 95 Donut Palace 5228 N. Main St,, STE B 01/25/2021 94 Dunkin' donuts 2098 Wall St 09/23/2020 100 Dunkin' Donuts 4885 Port Royal Rd. 1/31/2021 99

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.