Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Brentwood for April 9, 2021

These are the scores for Donut Shops in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Date Score Dunkin' Donuts 4930 Thoroughbred Lane July 24, 2020 89 Krispy Kreme 1733 Mallory Lane. August 12, 2020 98 Peace Love and Little Donuts 213 Franklin Rd Suite 120 March 29, 2021 100

