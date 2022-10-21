Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Spring Hill for Oct. 2022

Michael Carpenter
coffee

These are the scores for coffee shops in Spring Hill Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

StoreScoreDateAddress
1819 Coffee993/18/20224683 Columbia Pike Unit B
Dunkin'993/18/20222098 Wall St.
Dunkin'959/23/20224885 Port Royal Rd
Fully Leaded Coffee Co.1004/14/20224886 Port Royal Rd
Just Love Coffee Cafe983/9/20224816 Main St
Starbucks1007/13/20214839 Main Street
Starbucks1004/1/20221058 Crossings Circle
The Fainting Goat1008/17/20225321 Main St
Jericho Coffee Mobile1007/14/2022106 Locke Ave

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

