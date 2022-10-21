Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Spring Hill for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Spring Hill Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

Store Score Date Address 1819 Coffee 99 3/18/2022 4683 Columbia Pike Unit B Dunkin' 99 3/18/2022 2098 Wall St. Dunkin' 95 9/23/2022 4885 Port Royal Rd Fully Leaded Coffee Co. 100 4/14/2022 4886 Port Royal Rd Just Love Coffee Cafe 98 3/9/2022 4816 Main St Starbucks 100 7/13/2021 4839 Main Street Starbucks 100 4/1/2022 1058 Crossings Circle The Fainting Goat 100 8/17/2022 5321 Main St Jericho Coffee Mobile 100 7/14/2022 106 Locke Ave

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.