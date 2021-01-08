Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Spring Hill for January 8, 2021

Michael Carpenter
These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score.

StoreAddressDateScore
Dunkin' Donuts2098 Wall St.09/23/2020100
Dunkin' Donuts4885 Port Royal Rd06/01/2020100
Joe Muggs1040 Crossings Blvd09/04/2020100
Just Love Coffee Cafe4816 Main St11/16/2020100
Starbucks4839 Main Street12/01/2020100
Starbucks (Kroger)4726 Trader Way
Starbucks1058 Crossings Circle02/26/2020100
The Fainting Goat5321 Main St08/07/2020100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

