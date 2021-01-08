Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Spring Hill for January 8, 2021

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Franklin | Fairview | Nolensville | Brentwood

Store Address Date Score Dunkin' Donuts 2098 Wall St. 09/23/2020 100 Dunkin' Donuts 4885 Port Royal Rd 06/01/2020 100 Joe Muggs 1040 Crossings Blvd 09/04/2020 100 Just Love Coffee Cafe 4816 Main St 11/16/2020 100 Starbucks 4839 Main Street 12/01/2020 100 Starbucks (Kroger) 4726 Trader Way Starbucks 1058 Crossings Circle 02/26/2020 100 The Fainting Goat 5321 Main St 08/07/2020 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.