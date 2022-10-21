Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Nolensville for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Nolensville Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

Store Score Date Address Itty Bitty Donuts 100 5/4/2022 7311-B, Nolensville Rd Just Love Coffee Cafe 89 / 99 5/27/2022 7216 Nolensville Rd Suite 110 Mama's Java 91 / 99 9/1/2022 305 Sheldon Valley Dr

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.