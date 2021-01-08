Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Nolensville for January 8, 2021

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Nolensville, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Spring Hill | Fairview | Franklin | Brentwood

Store Address Date Score Itty Bitty Donuts & Specialty Coffee 7311-B, Nolensville Rd 05/08/2020 100 Just Love Coffee Cafe 7216 Nolensville Rd Suite 110 11/13/2020 100 Mama's Java 305 Sheldon Valley Dr 07/27/2020 99

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.