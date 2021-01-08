Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for January 8, 2021

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Spring Hill | Fairview | Nolensville | Brentwood
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Coffee and Coconuts
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120
|7/22/2020
|99
|Dunkin' Donuts
|9100 Carothers Pkwy #101
|8/9/2020
|98
|Dunkin' Donuts
|1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1
|1/21/2020
|97
|Frothy Monkey
|125 5th Ave S
|12/8/2020
|100
|Herban Market Coffee Bar
|3078 Maddux Way Suite 301
|High Brow Coffee
|188 Front St. #102
|12/21/2020
|100
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|230 Franklin Rd STE 11A
|11/24/2020
|99
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
|8/11/2020
|100
|McGavock's Coffee Bar
|130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel)
|8/12/2020
|100
|Pyramids Cafe
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|9/24/2020
|100
|Southerner’s Coffee Mobile
|328 5th Avenue
|10/19/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|438 Main Street, Space 168
|9/13/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|204 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|1/9/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|9175 Carothers Pkwy
|8/3/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100
|10/15/2020
|99
|Starbucks
|555 Cool Springs Blvd
|9/28/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|3064 Columbia
|9/21/2020
|95
|Starbucks
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|6/30/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|9/29/2020
|85
|The Coffee House Second and Bridge
|144 2nd Ave N
|The Good Cup
|2181 Hillsboro Rd
|11/4/2020
|100
|The RedByrd Coffee Shop
|4348 Old Hillsboro Rd
|12/23/2020
|100
|WFM Coffee Bar (Whole Foods)
|1316 Murfreesboro Rd
|10/7/2020
|87
|White Bison Coffee (Twice Daily)
|5060 Carothers Pkwy
|12/3/2020
|94
|White Bison Coffee
|1566 W McEwen Dr (Whole Foods)
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.