Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for January 8, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
coffee

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Spring Hill | Fairview | Nolensville | Brentwood

StoreAddressDateScore
Coffee and Coconuts4000 Hughes Crossing #1207/22/202099
Dunkin' Donuts9100 Carothers Pkwy #1018/9/202098
Dunkin' Donuts1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 11/21/202097
Frothy Monkey125 5th Ave S12/8/2020100
Herban Market Coffee Bar3078 Maddux Way Suite 301
High Brow Coffee188 Front St. #10212/21/2020100
Honest Coffee Roasters230 Franklin Rd STE 11A11/24/202099
Just Love Coffee Cafe4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F8/11/2020100
McGavock's Coffee Bar130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel)8/12/2020100
Pyramids Cafe1800 Galleria Blvd9/24/2020100
Southerner’s Coffee Mobile328 5th Avenue10/19/2020100
Starbucks438 Main Street, Space 1689/13/2020100
Starbucks204 S Royal Oaks Blvd1/9/2020100
Starbucks9175 Carothers Pkwy8/3/2020100
Starbucks5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 10010/15/202099
Starbucks555 Cool Springs Blvd9/28/2020100
Starbucks3064 Columbia9/21/202095
Starbucks1800 Galleria Blvd6/30/2020100
Starbucks1203 Murfreesboro Rd9/29/202085
The Coffee House Second and Bridge144 2nd Ave N
The Good Cup2181 Hillsboro Rd11/4/2020100
The RedByrd Coffee Shop4348 Old Hillsboro Rd12/23/2020100
WFM Coffee Bar (Whole Foods)1316 Murfreesboro Rd10/7/202087
White Bison Coffee (Twice Daily)5060 Carothers Pkwy12/3/202094
White Bison Coffee1566 W McEwen Dr (Whole Foods)

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

