Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Franklin for January 8, 2021

Store Address Date Score Coffee and Coconuts 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 7/22/2020 99 Dunkin' Donuts 9100 Carothers Pkwy #101 8/9/2020 98 Dunkin' Donuts 1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1 1/21/2020 97 Frothy Monkey 125 5th Ave S 12/8/2020 100 Herban Market Coffee Bar 3078 Maddux Way Suite 301 High Brow Coffee 188 Front St. #102 12/21/2020 100 Honest Coffee Roasters 230 Franklin Rd STE 11A 11/24/2020 99 Just Love Coffee Cafe 4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F 8/11/2020 100 McGavock's Coffee Bar 130 2nd Ave N (Harpeth Hotel) 8/12/2020 100 Pyramids Cafe 1800 Galleria Blvd 9/24/2020 100 Southerner’s Coffee Mobile 328 5th Avenue 10/19/2020 100 Starbucks 438 Main Street, Space 168 9/13/2020 100 Starbucks 204 S Royal Oaks Blvd 1/9/2020 100 Starbucks 9175 Carothers Pkwy 8/3/2020 100 Starbucks 5050 Carothers Pkwy Suite 100 10/15/2020 99 Starbucks 555 Cool Springs Blvd 9/28/2020 100 Starbucks 3064 Columbia 9/21/2020 95 Starbucks 1800 Galleria Blvd 6/30/2020 100 Starbucks 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 9/29/2020 85 The Coffee House Second and Bridge 144 2nd Ave N The Good Cup 2181 Hillsboro Rd 11/4/2020 100 The RedByrd Coffee Shop 4348 Old Hillsboro Rd 12/23/2020 100 WFM Coffee Bar (Whole Foods) 1316 Murfreesboro Rd 10/7/2020 87 White Bison Coffee (Twice Daily) 5060 Carothers Pkwy 12/3/2020 94 White Bison Coffee 1566 W McEwen Dr (Whole Foods)

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.