Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Fairview for Oct. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Fairview Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of October 21, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

Store Score Date Address Dunkin' N/A 1425 TN-96 Dunkin' 97 8/25/2022 2243 Fairview Blvd Jingo Java 100 7/27/2022 207 TN-96 N

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.