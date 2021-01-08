Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Fairview for January 8, 2021

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Fairview, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Franklin | Spring Hill | Nolensville | Brentwood

StoreAddressDateScore
Dunkin' Donuts1425 Highway 96 N09/01/202074
Dunkin' Donuts2243 Fairview Blvd10/13/202099
Flying J Travel Center1420 Hwy 9605/06/202080

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

