Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Brentwood for January 8, 2021

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Franklin | Spring Hill | Nolensville | Fairview

Store Address Date Score Connection Cafe 7777 Concord Rd 03/04/2020 100 Dunkin' Donuts 4930 Thoroughbred Ln 07/24/2020 94 Just Love Coffee & Eatery 7010 Executive Center Dr #106 03/05/2020 100 Starbucks 150 Creekside Crossing 8/25/2020 100 Starbucks 198 Westpark Dr Starbucks 269 Franklin Rd 08/24/2020 100 Starbucks 780 Old Hickory Blvd 07/01/2020 99 Starbucks 6680 Nolensville Road 08/02/2020 98 The Perch 117 Franklin Rd. 12/02/2019 100 The Well Coffeehouse 690 East Old Hickory Boulevard 11/13/2020 96 White Bison Coffee 7112 Moore's Ln 12/02/2020 82

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.