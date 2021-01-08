Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Brentwood for January 8, 2021

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Franklin | Spring Hill | Nolensville | Fairview
|Store
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Connection Cafe
|7777 Concord Rd
|03/04/2020
|100
|Dunkin' Donuts
|4930 Thoroughbred Ln
|07/24/2020
|94
|Just Love Coffee & Eatery
|7010 Executive Center Dr #106
|03/05/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|150 Creekside Crossing
|8/25/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|198 Westpark Dr
|Starbucks
|269 Franklin Rd
|08/24/2020
|100
|Starbucks
|780 Old Hickory Blvd
|07/01/2020
|99
|Starbucks
|6680 Nolensville Road
|08/02/2020
|98
|The Perch
|117 Franklin Rd.
|12/02/2019
|100
|The Well Coffeehouse
|690 East Old Hickory Boulevard
|11/13/2020
|96
|White Bison Coffee
|7112 Moore's Ln
|12/02/2020
|82
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.