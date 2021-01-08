Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Brentwood for January 8, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
roasted coffee beans

These are the scores for Coffee Shops in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score. Coffee shop city health inspection scores for Franklin | Spring Hill | Nolensville | Fairview

StoreAddressDateScore
Connection Cafe7777 Concord Rd03/04/2020100
Dunkin' Donuts4930 Thoroughbred Ln07/24/202094
Just Love Coffee & Eatery7010 Executive Center Dr #10603/05/2020100
Starbucks150 Creekside Crossing8/25/2020100
Starbucks198 Westpark Dr
Starbucks269 Franklin Rd08/24/2020100
Starbucks780 Old Hickory Blvd07/01/202099
Starbucks6680 Nolensville Road08/02/202098
The Perch117 Franklin Rd.12/02/2019100
The Well Coffeehouse690 East Old Hickory Boulevard11/13/202096
White Bison Coffee7112 Moore's Ln12/02/202082

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here