Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 8, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.
|Food
|Address
|Date
|Score
|Brick's Cafe Kitchen
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D
|3/2/2022
|98
|Bruegger’s Bagels
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A
|8/5/2021
|99
|Chick-fil-A
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 800
|10/6/2021
|100
|Chill Spot
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D
|9/29/2021
|100
|City Cafe
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B
|11/8/2021
|97
|Five Guys Burgers
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D
|2/16/2022
|100
|Ludlow & Prime
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B
|1/19/2022
|97
|McAlister's Deli
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E
|10/14/2021
|97
|Peter's Sushi
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D
|11/17/2021
|100
|Smoothie King
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A
|2/23/2022
|100
|Subway
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D
|1/19/2022
|100
|The Chile Burrito
|330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D
|10/27/2021
|94
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.