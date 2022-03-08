Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 8, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

FoodAddressDateScore
Brick's Cafe Kitchen330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D3/2/202298
Bruegger’s Bagels330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A8/5/202199
Chick-fil-A330 Franklin Road, Suite 80010/6/2021100
Chill Spot330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D9/29/2021100
City Cafe330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B11/8/202197
Five Guys Burgers330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D2/16/2022100
Ludlow & Prime330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B1/19/202297
McAlister's Deli330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E10/14/202197
Peter's Sushi330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D11/17/2021100
Smoothie King330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A2/23/2022100
Subway330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D1/19/2022100
The Chile Burrito330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D10/27/202194

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

