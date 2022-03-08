Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 8, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Food Address Date Score Brick's Cafe Kitchen 330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D 3/2/2022 98 Bruegger’s Bagels 330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A 8/5/2021 99 Chick-fil-A 330 Franklin Road, Suite 800 10/6/2021 100 Chill Spot 330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D 9/29/2021 100 City Cafe 330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B 11/8/2021 97 Five Guys Burgers 330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D 2/16/2022 100 Ludlow & Prime 330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B 1/19/2022 97 McAlister's Deli 330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E 10/14/2021 97 Peter's Sushi 330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D 11/17/2021 100 Smoothie King 330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A 2/23/2022 100 Subway 330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D 1/19/2022 100 The Chile Burrito 330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D 10/27/2021 94

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.