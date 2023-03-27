Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 27, 2023

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 27, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Score Address Date Brick's Cafe Kitchen 91 / 96 330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D 3/23/2023 Bruegger’s Bagels 98 330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A 8/18/2022 Chick-fil-A 100 330 Franklin Road, Suite 800 1/26/2023 Chill Spot 100 330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D 3/3/2023 City Cafe 95 330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B 5/10/2022 Crema Coffee 330 Franklin Rd Crumbl Cookies 100 330 Franklin Rd Ste 140A 2/6/2023 Five Guys Burgers 100 330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D 1/11/2023 Ludlow & Prime 89 / 98 330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B 2/28/2023 McAlister's Deli 88 / 98 330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E 1/11/2023 Peter's Sushi 90 / 100 330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D 1/26/2023 Smoothie King 100 330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A 3/23/2023 Subway 100 330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D 1/19/2022 The Chile Burrito 85 / 95 330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D 1/11/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.