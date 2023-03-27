Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 27, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
five guys cup
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 27, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScoreAddressDate
Brick's Cafe Kitchen91 / 96330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D3/23/2023
Bruegger’s Bagels98330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A8/18/2022
Chick-fil-A100330 Franklin Road, Suite 8001/26/2023
Chill Spot100330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D3/3/2023
City Cafe95330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B5/10/2022
Crema Coffee330 Franklin Rd
Crumbl Cookies100330 Franklin Rd Ste 140A2/6/2023
Five Guys Burgers100330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D1/11/2023
Ludlow & Prime89 / 98330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B2/28/2023
McAlister's Deli88 / 98330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E1/11/2023
Peter's Sushi90 / 100330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D1/26/2023
Smoothie King100330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A3/23/2023
Subway100330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D1/19/2022
The Chile Burrito85 / 95330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D1/11/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here