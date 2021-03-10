Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 10, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
brentwood place ludlow & Prime

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 9, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceAddressDateScore
Brick's Cafe Kitchen330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D2/3/2021100
Bruegger’s Bagels330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A7/2/2020100
Chick-fil-A330 Franklin Road, Suite 8009/16/2020100
Chill Spot330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D1/27/2021100
City Cafe330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B11/12/202098
Five Guys Burgers330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D1/27/2021100
Ludlow & Prime330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B1/13/202196
McAlister's Deli330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E9/23/202098
Peter's Sushi330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D12/4/2020100
Pies by Gigi330 Franklin Road, Suite 906D3/3/2021100
Pizza Hut330 Franklin Road, Suite 140A12/9/2019100
Smoothie King330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A1/20/2021100
Subway330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D1/13/202199
The Chile Burrito330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D10/21/202097

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here