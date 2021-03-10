Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 10, 2021

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 9, 2021. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Address Date Score Brick's Cafe Kitchen 330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D 2/3/2021 100 Bruegger’s Bagels 330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A 7/2/2020 100 Chick-fil-A 330 Franklin Road, Suite 800 9/16/2020 100 Chill Spot 330 Franklin Road, Suite 908D 1/27/2021 100 City Cafe 330 Franklin Road, Suite 250B 11/12/2020 98 Five Guys Burgers 330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D 1/27/2021 100 Ludlow & Prime 330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B 1/13/2021 96 McAlister's Deli 330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E 9/23/2020 98 Peter's Sushi 330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D 12/4/2020 100 Pies by Gigi 330 Franklin Road, Suite 906D 3/3/2021 100 Pizza Hut 330 Franklin Road, Suite 140A 12/9/2019 100 Smoothie King 330 Franklin Road, Suite 102A 1/20/2021 100 Subway 330 Franklin Road, Suite 900D 1/13/2021 99 The Chile Burrito 330 Franklin Road, Suite 911D 10/21/2020 97

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.