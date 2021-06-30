Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Spring Hill for June 30, 2021

Photo by Grecian Family Restaurant (Eggs Benedict)
These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.

RestaurantAddressDateScore / Follow Up
Cracker Barrel2020 Crossings Cir3/4/2021100
First Watch4937 Main St4/30/2021100
Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery2003 Wall St3/26/202195
Just Love Coffee Cafe4816 Main St4/12/2021100
Old School Cafe1220 S School St2/25/202191
Waffle House2106 Wall St5/14/202195
Waffle House3815 N Old Port Royal Rd 5/3/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

