Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Spring Hill for June 30, 2021

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.

Restaurant Address Date Score / Follow Up Cracker Barrel 2020 Crossings Cir 3/4/2021 100 First Watch 4937 Main St 4/30/2021 100 Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery 2003 Wall St 3/26/2021 95 Just Love Coffee Cafe 4816 Main St 4/12/2021 100 Old School Cafe 1220 S School St 2/25/2021 91 Waffle House 2106 Wall St 5/14/2021 95 Waffle House 3815 N Old Port Royal Rd 5/3/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.