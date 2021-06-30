Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Franklin for June 30, 2021

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.

Restaurant Address Inspection Date Score Biscuit Love Franklin 132 3rd Ave S 2/11/2021 100 Cracker Barrel 4210 Franklin Common Ct. 5/19/2021 100 First Watch 1834 W McEwen Dr 5/20/2021 100 First Watch 1000 Meridian Blvd Ste. 118 2/3/2021 100 Franklin Mercantile 100 4th Ave N 2/12/2021 100 Frothy Monkey 125 5th Ave S 5/10/2021 100 IHOP 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 1/6/2021 100 J. Christopher's 620 Frazier Dr 2/8/2021 98 Just Love Coffee 4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F 1/19/2021 99 Merridee's Breadbasket 110 4th Ave S 3/31/2021 100 Puckett's Grocery 120 4th Ave S 5/10/2021 100 Ruby Sunshine 231 Public Square 5/3/2021 100 Tupelo Honey 2000 Meridian Blvd Ste 110 1/11/2021 100 Waffle House 1312 Murfreesboro Rd 3/12/2021 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.