Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Franklin for June 30, 2021

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.
Spring Hill Scores | Brentwood Scores
|Restaurant
|Address
|Inspection Date
|Score
|Biscuit Love Franklin
|132 3rd Ave S
|2/11/2021
|100
|Cracker Barrel
|4210 Franklin Common Ct.
|5/19/2021
|100
|First Watch
|1834 W McEwen Dr
|5/20/2021
|100
|First Watch
|1000 Meridian Blvd Ste. 118
|2/3/2021
|100
|Franklin Mercantile
|100 4th Ave N
|2/12/2021
|100
|Frothy Monkey
|125 5th Ave S
|5/10/2021
|100
|IHOP
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|1/6/2021
|100
|J. Christopher's
|620 Frazier Dr
|2/8/2021
|98
|Just Love Coffee
|4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F
|1/19/2021
|99
|Merridee's Breadbasket
|110 4th Ave S
|3/31/2021
|100
|Puckett's Grocery
|120 4th Ave S
|5/10/2021
|100
|Ruby Sunshine
|231 Public Square
|5/3/2021
|100
|Tupelo Honey
|2000 Meridian Blvd Ste 110
|1/11/2021
|100
|Waffle House
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd
|3/12/2021
|100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here