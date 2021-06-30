Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Franklin for June 30, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
first watch tri-fecta
Photo by First Watch

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. This list does not include places that only offer breakfast sandwiches and fast-food restaurants.

Spring Hill Scores | Brentwood Scores

RestaurantAddressInspection DateScore
Biscuit Love Franklin132 3rd Ave S2/11/2021100
Cracker Barrel4210 Franklin Common Ct.5/19/2021100
First Watch1834 W McEwen Dr5/20/2021100
First Watch1000 Meridian Blvd Ste. 1182/3/2021100
Franklin Mercantile100 4th Ave N2/12/2021100
Frothy Monkey125 5th Ave S5/10/2021100
IHOP1203 Murfreesboro Rd1/6/2021100
J. Christopher's620 Frazier Dr2/8/202198
Just Love Coffee4031 Aspen Grove Drive Ste 138 F1/19/202199
Merridee's Breadbasket110 4th Ave S3/31/2021100
Puckett's Grocery120 4th Ave S5/10/2021100
Ruby Sunshine231 Public Square5/3/2021100
Tupelo Honey2000 Meridian Blvd Ste 1101/11/2021100
Waffle House1312 Murfreesboro Rd3/12/2021100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

