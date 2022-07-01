Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for July 1, 2022

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

FRANKLIN

Place Score / Follow-Up Address Date Bar-B-Cutie 90 / 95 1203 Murfreesboro Rd 3/11/2022 BB's Bar-B-Q 90 / 97 228 New Hwy 96 W 5/11/2022 Famous Dave's (Granite City) 93 / 98 1864 W McEwen Dr 2/25/2022 Hogwood BBQ 100 600a Frazier Dr #100 3/17/2022 Hogwood Mobile Unit 100 600a Frazier Dr #100 4/23/2022 Jim 'N Nick's 100 3068 Mallory Ln 2/17/2022 Moe's Original BBQ 99 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104 2/2/2022 Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant 99 120 4th Ave S 11/17/2021 Fox & Locke 95 / 99 4142 Old Hillsboro Road 7/29/2021 Stroud's Barbeque 92 / 97 1010 Fulton Greer Ln 3/14/2022 Whitt's Barbecue 98 386 Southwinds Dr #5309 6/22/2022

SPRING HILL

Place Score / Follow-Up Address Date Moe Better Barbecue (Food Truck) 100 1771 Cayce Springs Road 3/25/2022 Moe Better Barbecue (Food Truck 2) 100 1771 Cayce Springs Road 6/24/2021 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 98 2076 Wall St 12/2/2021 Denims Barbecue 100 5028 Spedale Ct 6/2/2022 Pig N Pit Grill 94 / 99 4910 Main St Suite 110 5/10/2022

BRENTWOOD

Restaurant Score / Follow Up Address Date Dickey's Barbecue Pit 100 8113 Moores Ln Ste 1900 5/16/2022 Judge Bean's BBQ 89 / 99 7022 Church St E 4/22/2022 Corky's Ribs & BBQ 96 100 Franklin Rd 4/5/2022 Korea BBQ & Sushi 93 6688 Nolensville Pike Ste102 6/8/2022

FAIRVIEW

Place Score Address Date Grille Billy's (In Shell Mart) 88 1701 Fairview Blvd 6/16/2022 Whiskey Fire 100 7361 NW Hwy 4/13/2022

NOLENSVILLE

Place Score / Follow-Up Address Date Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 95 / 100 7223 Nolensville Rd Suite C 4/26/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.