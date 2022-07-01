Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for July 1, 2022

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.
FRANKLIN
|Place
|Score / Follow-Up
|Address
|Date
|Bar-B-Cutie
|90 / 95
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|3/11/2022
|BB's Bar-B-Q
|90 / 97
|228 New Hwy 96 W
|5/11/2022
|Famous Dave's (Granite City)
|93 / 98
|1864 W McEwen Dr
|2/25/2022
|Hogwood BBQ
|100
|600a Frazier Dr #100
|3/17/2022
|Hogwood Mobile Unit
|100
|600a Frazier Dr #100
|4/23/2022
|Jim 'N Nick's
|100
|3068 Mallory Ln
|2/17/2022
|Moe's Original BBQ
|99
|9050 Carothers Pkwy #104
|2/2/2022
|Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant
|99
|120 4th Ave S
|11/17/2021
|Fox & Locke
|95 / 99
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road
|7/29/2021
|Stroud's Barbeque
|92 / 97
|1010 Fulton Greer Ln
|3/14/2022
|Whitt's Barbecue
|98
|386 Southwinds Dr #5309
|6/22/2022
SPRING HILL
|Place
|Score / Follow-Up
|Address
|Date
|Moe Better Barbecue (Food Truck)
|100
|1771 Cayce Springs Road
|3/25/2022
|Moe Better Barbecue (Food Truck 2)
|100
|1771 Cayce Springs Road
|6/24/2021
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|98
|2076 Wall St
|12/2/2021
|Denims Barbecue
|100
|5028 Spedale Ct
|6/2/2022
|Pig N Pit Grill
|94 / 99
|4910 Main St Suite 110
|5/10/2022
BRENTWOOD
|Restaurant
|Score / Follow Up
|Address
|Date
|Dickey's Barbecue Pit
|100
|8113 Moores Ln Ste 1900
|5/16/2022
|Judge Bean's BBQ
|89 / 99
|7022 Church St E
|4/22/2022
|Corky's Ribs & BBQ
|96
|100 Franklin Rd
|4/5/2022
|Korea BBQ & Sushi
|93
|6688 Nolensville Pike Ste102
|6/8/2022
FAIRVIEW
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Grille Billy's (In Shell Mart)
|88
|1701 Fairview Blvd
|6/16/2022
|Whiskey Fire
|100
|7361 NW Hwy
|4/13/2022
NOLENSVILLE
|Place
|Score / Follow-Up
|Address
|Date
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|95 / 100
|7223 Nolensville Rd Suite C
|4/26/2022
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.