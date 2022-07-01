Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for July 1, 2022

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

FRANKLIN

PlaceScore / Follow-UpAddressDate
Bar-B-Cutie90 / 951203 Murfreesboro Rd3/11/2022
BB's Bar-B-Q90 / 97228 New Hwy 96 W5/11/2022
Famous Dave's (Granite City)93 / 981864 W McEwen Dr2/25/2022
Hogwood BBQ100600a Frazier Dr #1003/17/2022
Hogwood Mobile Unit100600a Frazier Dr #1004/23/2022
Jim 'N Nick's1003068 Mallory Ln2/17/2022
Moe's Original BBQ999050 Carothers Pkwy #1042/2/2022
Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant99120 4th Ave S11/17/2021
Fox & Locke95 / 994142 Old Hillsboro Road7/29/2021
Stroud's Barbeque92 / 971010 Fulton Greer Ln3/14/2022
Whitt's Barbecue98386 Southwinds Dr #53096/22/2022

SPRING HILL

PlaceScore / Follow-UpAddressDate
Moe Better Barbecue (Food Truck)1001771 Cayce Springs Road3/25/2022
Moe Better Barbecue (Food Truck 2)1001771 Cayce Springs Road6/24/2021
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint982076 Wall St12/2/2021
Denims Barbecue1005028 Spedale Ct6/2/2022
Pig N Pit Grill94 / 994910 Main St Suite 1105/10/2022

BRENTWOOD

RestaurantScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Dickey's Barbecue Pit1008113 Moores Ln Ste 19005/16/2022
Judge Bean's BBQ89 / 997022 Church St E4/22/2022
Corky's Ribs & BBQ96100 Franklin Rd4/5/2022
Korea BBQ & Sushi936688 Nolensville Pike Ste1026/8/2022

FAIRVIEW

PlaceScoreAddressDate
Grille Billy's (In Shell Mart)881701 Fairview Blvd6/16/2022
Whiskey Fire1007361 NW Hwy4/13/2022

NOLENSVILLE

PlaceScore / Follow-UpAddressDate
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint95 / 1007223 Nolensville Rd Suite C4/26/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

